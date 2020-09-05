Last August 31, a Florida Woman in Cantonment was arrested due to animal cruelty. She is responsible for the death of a kitten after authorities found out that she injected the poor animal with crystal salt.

The suspect, Selena Dunlap, alleged that it was an attempt to cure the kitten herself, but the plan did not pull through.

In the state attorney's report cited by Stephanie Eddins, County Animal Control investigator, it was revealed that the 20-year-old suspect was not qualified to inject the kitten. Only a qualified professional should have done the treatment.

Suspect asked for donations on Facebook for her 'sick kitten'

The accused used salt that is non-injectable, which is useless for treating any illness. Doing that to the kittenonly made its condition worse which eventually led to death, according to Meaww.

In addition to that, the report stated that the injection should have been done by a licensed veterinary care. The accused used a non-injectable type of sodium chloride (salt) on the animal to treat it. Lack of veterinary expertise resulted in the tragic death of the poor kitten.

According to reports, Dunlap was asking for help on several Facebook pages to treat her sick kitten. One of the posts featured a sick tabby kitten, which was the same cat who got injected with non-medical salt crystals. She attempted to get donations on her own via Facebook pages.

Investigation revealed that this was not an isolated incident. Evidence showed that she abused and neglected animals in the past.

In October 2019, her dad told animal control that she was not fit to take care of them too. He was the one who informed them of his daughter, who had the odd habit of collecting dead animals in stages of decay. Immediately, his report was acted on and was checked out by the concerned department, according to WKRG.

When they got there, inside the tent were 15 animals living with her. That included seven dogs, with flea covered pups. According to Eddins, she requested the dead animals to be buried. Lastly, the other animals she had were to be given to the department. She agreed to everything without resistance.

She was accused of cruelty to animals and she also got charged for trying to treat the kitten. Dunlap is held in Escambia County Jail and a $6000 bond was set for her.

Similar incidents

Another incident of cruelty to animals happened in St. Charles County which involves a Missouri man. What he did was gruesome and cruel because he got taken by the police and was charged for torture, ripping apart felines, and randomly killing then.

The perp is identified as Kaine Louzader, 20 years old, who bought or got animals for free when he saw ads for them. The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said the accused has killed 12 cats and kittens from ads on Craigslist.

It took a while before the man was noticed for his animal cruelty in January 2019 when dead felines were found in a nearby street near his residence. Shortly after he made a mistake in May, he was spied, throwing out a dead cat from inside a bag. With this tip, his car was traced that eventually led to his arrest.

