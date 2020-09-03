Many negative things ravaged the world this 2020, but it didn't stop several countries on this list from hitting the spot in being some of the world's happiest countries.

Earlier this March, the United Nations published a report called 2020 World Happiness - an annual study that assesses the correlation between happiness and development in every country that is a member of the UN; in honor of the International Day of Happiness.

Political rights, economic quality, corruption rate, public services, and access to the outdoors are the factors used to rank the countries.

Norway

This year Norway held the 5th spot, and since 2017, it has always been on the ranking of the happiest countries. The nation's overall happiness comes from the well-integrated government welfare system, a thriving economy, people's trust in the government, and concrete social support for its people, which means very few, if any, are left behind.

Iceland

Iceland reached the 4th spot on the list. The competitive edge of this country is its people. Many citizens from Iceland said they felt like they can always count on their fellow citizens in times of trouble.

Icelanders are unfazed when their country and fellow citizens are in danger. In Iceland, most of its people have access to good-quality health care, the infant mortality rate is the lowest, and citizens have one of the highest life expectancies. All of these show a country that prioritizes its health care, and the system is outstanding compared to other countries.

Switzerland

On the third spot sits Switzerland. Direct democracy is where the people vote for everything from how many vacation days a worker should have to how many immigrants are allowed in their country. This system enables Swiss citizens to participate in their country's evolution and continuous development.

Denmark

For two consecutive years, Denmark takes the 2nd spot on the list. Referencing the top rates in all the United Nations' metrics from its data geeks, it is no coincidence that the country makes it to the top of the world's list of happiest countries.

Life expectancy, social support, and camaraderie of people are only some of the factors that make this nation great. This year, experts classified Denmark into different categories - work-life balance, trust in the government, economic support, freedom, people's participation, and low crime rates were the ones that Denmark topped.

Finland

Finland made it to the number one spot for three years in a row. This country is the number one nation when it comes to happiness. Their consistency for the past three years has proven that with outstanding leadership and extraordinary service to its people, the result will be phenomenal. One of Finland's pride and joy is its world-class education system that tops other countries, including South Korea, Singapore, and Japan.

These countries are achievers because their people participate in their countries' success and a governing body that focuses on rights and fairness. Every state can be a happy and contented country with its people and its government's joined effort, and if they will serve one common goal - to be a happy country. It is easier said than done, but it is possible. Let the happiest countries on the list be the inspiration to help your country be as prosperous as possible.

