The COVID-10 pandemic has been problematic for the music industry. Festivals and gigs have been canceled, the releases of albums have been postponed, and venues have been closed. In particular, music video shoots have been largely affected due to quarantine and social distancing restrictions since early March. People were forced to be creative and created some of the best music videos from lockdown.

NME suggested to forgetting panoramic shots in the bath or sepia-toned walks in the park as the top approaches to novel corona-induced measures focus on escapism.

Taylor Swift's surprise album "folklore" was accompanied by a music video for "cardigan." The singer was displayed climbing into a magical world through the piano. As lockdown measures relax across the globe, the music video heralds an inviting return to normal for the medium, reported Evening Standard.

The Focus on Being Creative Despite the Situation

Music videos that had improvised visuals emerged despite the quarantine situation. They have utilized fan interaction, great editing, and illustration. There are currently music videos that prompt artists to know that creativity is still flourishing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, reported Guap.

Normally, album releases and tours go hand-in-hand as the majority of musicians' income comes from live shows and merely a trickle from music sales or streaming. Most artists are postponing their album releases until 2021.

From DIY green-screened music videos to creating whole albums within homes, here are some of the best music videos amid the lockdown:

1. 'Bigger Love' by John Legend

According to John Legend on his lead single featuring clips of fans globally, "We wanted the video to be a big musical hug for people around the world who are finding ways to stay connected," reported Love.

The lockdown has not dampened John Legend's schedule as his album is slated to be released next month.

2. 'Toosie Slide' by Drake

One of the joys of quarantine has been taking a peek inside celebrities' homes and assessing their living rooms.

Drake took the gauntlet with his MV for "Toosie Slide" with the musician prancing around a mansion in Toronto the size of the British Museum.

3. 'Save a Kiss' - Jessie Ware

The music video features a captivating dance tutorial from a group of beautiful people talented in moving their bodies.

The video comprises 14 fans who followed Olivier Casamayou's choreography and self-taped their dancing following Ware's call for submissions.

4. 'Stuck With U' - Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande

Pop hitmakers Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande were brought together by manager Scooter Braun to record a charity love song specially made for the pandemic filmed with the humble iPhone.

The music video collaged the artists' home-filmed footage, including Bieber and wife Hayley Baldwin slow dancing around the kitchen and lounging in bed and slow dancing around the kitchen, with videos submitted by housebound fans with their loved ones.

