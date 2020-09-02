When you crave something sweet, you would want to reach for the tastiest chocolate at the grocery store. There are so many chocolate brands out there that you can choose from, but picking the wrong one will disappoint you.

From milk, dark, white chocolate, and those with caramel fillings, chocolates come in different forms. Here are some of the best chocolates that you can buy anywhere.

Hershey's

Probably the most famous chocolate in the market, Hershey's come in different forms, from chocolate bars to chocolate drinks. Although it tastes a bit waxy and chocolate lovers have a love/hate relationship with it, it's simple flavor and texture will remind anyone of their childhood.

Hershey's classic chocolate flavor would definitely satisfy your sweet tooth. You can even share it with your family and friends and mix things up a bit by making s'mores.

Dove

Dove chocolates have a creamy texture and rich taste. It is perfect for those who are craving for something sweet but not overpowering. Even if you eat the whole bar, you won't feel sick as it does not taste artificial. It also melts in your mouth, which is something that chocolate lovers are looking for.

Cadbury

Cadbury has a US and UK version since Hershey's has controlled the brand's US operations since 1988. Similar to Hershey's, Cadbury is one of the most famous names in the market, and one of the brands that you think of when you hear "chocolate bar."

Cadbury has a unique taste, and it is very sweet, so much so that eating too much may make you feel sick. However, eating just enough will satisfy your cravings. It is one of the few chocolate brands that can be paired with coffee or tea.

Godiva

This brand is on the expensive side, but one of the tastiest chocolate brands in the market. It has a creamy texture and genuine chocolate taste. It has a rich taste and complex flavor.

Just a bite from this chocolate bar and you will be filled with a bag of rich flavor, and the texture melts in your mouth. Godiva can even be paired with fruits like strawberries and raspberries, or you can add some caramel.

Twix

If you want something sweet to be paired with your tea, Twix is the perfect chocolate bar for you. Twix chocolate bar has the perfect combination of chocolate and caramel, with a soft and buttery cookie center.

The taste is just right and not overpowering, which makes it one of the best chocolate bars to give out during Halloween. It also makes a great dessert after a savory meal.

Snickers

Snickers chocolate bar is loved by many, and the perfect one to eat if you are hungry and can't grab a proper meal yet. It is a perfect harmony of caramel, chocolate, and nuts.

This popular chocolate bar is sweet, crunchy, and squishy, and it also has a sweet and salty taste from the chocolate, caramel, and peanuts combination. A favorite of many, Snickers can be found anywhere and is one of the most bought chocolates on Halloween.

