For every successful candy that is still being consumed by the public to this day, there are those that have been taken of the shelves.

Whether these candies did not get the hype it deserved and suffered low sales or it was poorly received after a recipe change, to being ruled illegal and banned from being distributed in the United States, these candies are impossible to buy again. Here are some of the candies that deserves a comeback.

Twix Cookies-n-Creme

In 1990, Twix released two flavors, Chocolate Fudge and Cookies-n-Creme. But only the latter was the public's favorite and even inspired a petition and a dedicated Facebook page that is begging for its return to the market.

The Twix Cookies-n-Creme featured a chocolate cookie that is surrounded by creme and chocolate instead of the classic caramel inside. This special edition Twix was only around for a year.

Starburst Berries and Creme

The Starburst Berries and Creme was not only loved because of its unique sweet and creamy flavor, but it was also loved because of its 2007 commercial starring the "Little Lad" who danced and sang because of his love for Starburst Berries and Creme.

The commercial was so successful that it received praise from Advertising Age, has its own Facebook page and it even became a meme. It is not clear when and why the viral candy was discontinued as the public just noticed that it was gone from the shelves one day.

The Mars company that manufactures and distributes Starburst no longer mentions the Berries and Creme flavor on their page, but it still advertises the classic Starbusts, Starbursts Minis, Starburst Jellybeans and Starbursts Gummies.

Kinder Surprise Eggs

Kinder Surprise Eggs is a favorite in Australia, but it was cut short in the United States. The candy is deemed illegal for distribution in the United States since the 1930s because it is considered as a choking hazard. Kinder Joy Eggs feature the chocolate and the plastic toy packaged separately.

Life Savers Holes

Life Savers Holes were basically Life Savers but it was in a non-ring form. It was introduced in the 90s and was immediately bombarded with issues. After being on the market in the late 1990s, the Live Saver Holes were recalled because it was deemed as a choking hazard. The candy reappeared four months later with new packaging but was eventually discontinued.

Max Headroom Candy

One of the most memorable candy in the 80s, the Max Headroom candy dispensers was an instant hit as it was made as a tribute to Max Headroom, who was the "World's first computer-generated TV host" even though he was just an actor. Max Headroom's look was achieved with hand-drawn backgrounds and prosthetic makeup.

The brand behind Wacky Packages and Garbage Pail Kids, Topps, decided to go with the Headroom craze and made a candy dispenser that is shaped like his head, filled with sweet, sugary candy.

The hype did not last long since Headroom was just a fad and not a cultural icon, so when his popularity faded, the sales of the Max Headroom candies decreased. The candy was only around from 1987 to 1988.

