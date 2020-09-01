Mariah Carey is starting to become an open book unlike in the past when she arguably never has, this including her rumored fling with Eminem. The "Always Be My Baby" songstress is looking to release her memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" and gave an open interview to Vulture.

Gracing the Cover of Vulture

The Songbird Supreme graced New York Magazine's cover to also promote her upcoming biography wherein she divulges about Eminem, her sibling relationship, and the infamous "Glitter" era.

Saving Eminem From Distress

News emerged earlier this 2020 that Eminem was stressed regarding the music diva disclosing the specifics of their alleged 2001 romance, the rapper no longer has to worry as she affirmed, "There's some songs that I can sing in response to that, but I will not do it. If somebody or something didn't pertain to the actual meaning of Mariah Carey, as is the title, then they aren't in the book, reported That Grape Juice.

According to journalist Allison Davis in a fresh new profile of the superstar for New York Magazine's Vulture, "Thirty years into an epic career, Mariah Carey is still trying to explain herself," reported The Union Journal.

The lengthy profile indicated that Carey coyly attempts to relieve the private Marshall Mathers' from anxiety by promising that her upcoming memoir would not spill too many spicy beans about their supposed short-lived romance.

Setting aside Mariah Carey and Eminem's rumored past fling, it is wondered by News Opener is Carey's statement is a direct diss or tease.

'The Meaning of Mariah Carey' Memoir

The 50-year-old promises that she has spent two years in rumination on how to write explanations for the many ways she has been misunderstood throughout her 30 years in the entertainment industry.

Eminem's Past Slam

Eminem insulted Carey and former husband Nick Cannon in his song with Fat Joe in 2019 wherein it was claimed that Carey had Cannon "neutered." Eminem rapped, "I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note / But that other dude's whipped - that p- got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick's a nut job before he got his jewels clipped."

He added, "Almost got my caboose kicked / Fool, quit / You not gonna do sh- / I let her chop my balls off, too, before I lose to you, Nick," reported Extra.

Mariah Carey's Trademark Christmas Song

According to Vulture, no other music artist has defined our commercially-driven holiday whimsy more than Carey has with the trademark Christmas song "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Since the song's released on the former "American Idol" judge's 1994 holiday album, it has made an estimated over $60 million in royalties.

Since Carey's music was initially released, then came 15 studio albums and 34 Grammy nominations.

Carey's upcoming project MC30 involves never-before-seen moments, the aforementioned upcoming memoir, and an album of previously unreleased songs and demos.

