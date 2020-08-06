Mariah Carey's troubled sister pointed the blame to her mother as the cause of her drug misuse problem, claiming that she experienced sexual assaults as a child that was allowed by her mother who forced her to use drugs to drown the horrifying memories.

The 57-year-old, Alison Carey accused her mom, Patricia, of encouraging and allowing men to do sexual acts to her when she was just 10 years old based on the document she filed way back on February.

Based on the summon with the notice filed to the New York Supreme Court, aside from allegedly enduring the abuse she experienced, Mariah's sister also claimed that she was forced to witness other youngsters at that time being abused as well in the midnight satanic worship meetings which detailed that includes ritual sacrifices as well, Daily Mail reported.

Despite the multiple claims filed by Alison, the document submitted does not contain any proof about the allegations.

The 57-year-old Alison is known to previous work as a prostitute wherein after she tested positive with HIV. She is also believed to have lost all of her teeth and now desperate to have the money for it to be fix.

Alison is estranged from her pop superstar sister Mariah Carey and mother, who is an Irish-American ex-singer in the Metropolitan Opera.

Alison filed the summons with notice earlier this year regarding the allegations, however there was no further complaint that was made.

Alison's summons also includes witnessing more wild claims during the early part of the 70s.

According to the document submitted, she mentioned that her mother permitted the men to engage in various sexual acts which include Sexual assault in the first degree and forcible touching.

Filed under the Child Victims Act, the legal document temporarily waives the statute of limitations in cases of underage-sex, states that the identities of the men who allegedly did the sexual act are still unknown.

There is no timeline also available for the alleged abuses.

In a report by Page Six, the summons stated that Alison claimed that as a result of what she experienced, witnessed, and endured, she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety which pushed her down to the world of drug addiction or abuse, in her attempt to suppress the horrific memories.

She also emphasized that the trauma she experienced felt like she had to undergo extensive professional counseling.

The suit filed also demands for compensatory money damages for an immense psychological and physical damage. anguish, and intentional infliction of extreme emotional distress.

According to the document, Patricia Carey will have 20 days to respond from the time that the complaint will be served to her along with the summons. As of the moment, no indications yet if the legal papers were forwarded or a complaint has been filed.

In her interview was back in 2018, Alison also claimed that a family member used to take her to occult gatherings early morning wherein she was abused by worshippers wearing cloaked.

The music superstar Mariah has not publicly made any comment about the allegations of her sister and is currently busy for the set release of her autobiography entitled 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey.



