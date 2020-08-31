Periods can be difficult for a number of women as they could cause pain and serious discomfort. There are certain foods to eat and avoid to alleviate such condition.

According to Dr. Rohini Patil, nutritionist and founder of Nutracy Lifestyle, "Menstruation doesn't hurt itself, but the cramps or other symptoms may be uncomfortable. During this time, girls should take extra care of their diet and sanitation," reported The Indian Express.

Periods are a beautiful and natural process but they could bring about bloating, exhaustion, breast tenderness, cramps, skin breakouts, emotionality.

Women have coping mechanisms for the phases in menstrual cycles from using hot water to eating chunks of ice cream while watching "Game of Thrones," but managing the physical and emotional symptoms is a monthly job.

Forty percent of women experience crippling cramps that halt regular functionality amid the menstrual cycle. The culprit is most often increased production of prostaglandins, a substance causing acute uterine contractions, reported Lifehack.

Here are recommended foods that are coping mechanisms and those recommended to avoid amid monthly periods (or when PMS strikes):

What to Eat:

Salmon

This fish is acclaimed for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory components which ease the uterus and combat cramps.

Salmon and other cold-water fish possess a type of fatty acids named omega-3s that help to lessen inflammation which makes them beneficial for general pain relief including the menstrual cramps pain, reported Flo.

What Not to Eat:

Salt and Spicy Food

These foods involve fried food and ready-made snacks including packaged food since they are rich in salt and sodium.

Eating excess salt leads to water retention that eventually leads to bloating amid one's menstrual period whereas spicy food could cause acid refluxes and upset one's stomach.

What to Eat:

Whole Grains

This choice is a no-brainer because whole grains are not bleached, processed, or dried and sustain their nutrients.

They are rich in Vitamin B and proteins that function to improve hormonal balance and prevent heavy menstruation.

What to Avoid:

Caffeine and carbonated drinks

Drinking coffee can lead to inconsistent moods while carbonated drinks including soda could cause bloating.

According to Dr. Patil, "Avoid drinks like coffee, energy drinks, etc. as they can cause headaches and constipation. It can also cause digestive problems."

Alleviate from drinking coffee, chocolate drinks, tea, and fizzy drinks including energy drinks amid menstruation.

What to Eat:

Low-Fat Milk

Recommended kinds of low-fat milk are lassi and dahi. Such milk combats indigestion by adding probiotics and the calcium could contribute to easing cramps.

Hydration is of prime importance so lassi will do the trick.

What to Avoid:

Alcohol

Adverse effects of alcohol range from a headache to a bad hangover.

For the early five to seven days of your monthly period, reduce or eradicate drinking alcoholic beverages because the loss of blood lowers your blood pressure, making you more susceptible to its side effects including boosting menstrual flow.

