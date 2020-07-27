"Harry Potter" series author J.K. Rowling is back with more controversial remarks, claiming that there is an impending "medical scandal."

The once-revered writer was recently involved in a dispute over her anti-transgender remarks.

She has tweeted articles regarding the transgender debate and cautioned that the scandal she predicted could impact young people.

The 54-year-old has been embroiled in a row about transgender rights and was alleged of being transphobic which she vehemently denies, reported This is Money.

She wrote on Twitter, "Since speaking up about gender identity theory, I've received thousands of emails - more than I've ever had on a single subject."

"The bleak truth is that if and when the scandal does erupt, nobody currently cheering this movement on will be able to credibly claim 'we couldn't have known'."

Previously, Rowling stated in an essay on her website that she was partly prompted to become vocal regarding the issue due to her past abuse and sexual assault encounter, reported Irish News.

In her series of tweets on Saturday, Rowling indicated that numerous healthcare professionals reached out to her in support of her latest remarks.

She caught the ire of netizens when she stated that transgender people "erased the concept of sex" in a series of tweets.

Rowling has suggested the supposed medical scandal through sharing articles regarding gender identity to her 14.3 million followers.

She sparked the aforementioned fury last month after problematizing a headline on an article mentioning "people who menstruate."

On the senders of e-mails, she stated, "Many have come from professionals working in medicine, education and social work." They were alarmed regarding the impact on young people.

She linked one source when she wrote, "The writers of this letter are just two of a growing number of whistleblowers.

Her previous contentious tweets were regarding gender identities invalidating biological sex.

She earlier wrote, "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."

Rowling shared an article by psychoanalyst Marcus Evans entitled "Freedom To Think: The Need For Thorough Assessment And Treatment Of Gender Dysphoric Children" with millions of her followers.

Gender dysphoria is caused by a mismatch of the gender assigned at birth and an individual's gender identity.

Numerous actors who starred in the "Harry Potter" series films have been outspoken in stating their support for the transgender community after Rowling's previous anti-trans remarks.

Among the actors are Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who played as lead characters for the said movies. Others are Bonnie Wright, Eddie Redmayne, Miriam Margolyes, and Katie Leung.

Rowling penned a series of tweets and a lengthy blog post denoting that if sex is not real the "lived reality of women is erased" before her tweets regarding the impending medical scandal.

Two of the biggest "Harry Potter" fandoms also rejected Rowling's beliefs.

