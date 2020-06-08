Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling was a trending topic on Twitter as she was being condemned for transphobia for tweeting disputable remarks about menstruation.

On Saturday afternoon, the 54-year-old ignited fury among netizens upon her reacting to an article entitled "Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate."

"The Casual Vacancy" author has been surge by criticism from the transgender community, fans, and activists.

She the People indicated that she responded to the article, "'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

According to detractors, Rowling's comments attacked transgender people and misleading information about trans people and gender identity.

The incident is not the only time Rowling has been targeted by naysayers for her opinion on gender and sex as two years ago, she liked a tweet depicting trans people as "men in dresses," as noted by DW.

Critics said her transphobia is also apparent in her writing.

Rowling was touted as explicitly in support of known transphobes and their ideas and an antagonistic biological essentialist, according to Vice.

GLAAD tweeted in response to Rowling's Twitter commentary, "J.K. Rowling continues to align herself with an ideology which willfully distorts facts about gender identity and people who are trans." They added that in 2020, targeting transgender people is not acceptable.

The aforementioned article addressed the "menstrual health and hygiene needs of girls, women, and all people who menstruate."

She further wrote, "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth," amid Pride month and a worldwide Black Lives Matter movement against police violence.

The "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" defended herself, asserting that her life "has been shaped by being female" and stood her ground with the ostracising reactions while contending that she still stands by transgender people.

She included in a series of tweets that she loves trans people, but removing the concept of sex alleviated numerous people from discussing their lives with purpose.

Twitter netizens also remarked her comments were exclusionary towards cisgender women who do not experience periods.

Critics varied in age and numerous people admitted finding Rowling unfavorable especially after the forbearing message of the "Harry Potter" series and idolizing her.

The award-winning public figure appeared to have denounced assertions of transphobia. She stood firm that she honors transgender people's right to a life of authenticity and comfort.

She added that she would march with people if they are disrespected on the basis of being transgender. She also believes it is not hateful to say that she was shaped by being female.

