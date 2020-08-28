Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears' younger sister, has made an appeal to have greater control over the pop singer's fortune in the midst of her conservatorship row.

Jamie Lynn Spears as a Trustee

Two years ago, the 29-year-old already had a say over Britney's fortune upon being selected as a trustee of her estate.

According to a court filing last week, the "Zoey 101" actress appealed that all the assets from the hitmaker's trust be transferred into new accounts with Fidelity Brokerage Services.

If approved, the move would relocate the hitmaker's financial assets from the trust established in 2004 into custodian Jamie's new accounts, reported Canoe.

#FreeBritney

The hashtag #FreeBritney has permeated throughout Twitter and became a trending topic for August after Britney's fans sought an end to her conservatorship established since 2008. Under conservatorship, the "Baby One More Time" crooner is not in control of her finances or personal well-being.

If the funds would be relocated, it would need a judge's approval to withdraw funds. The trust was established for Britney's children in 2004. If something would transpire to the pop icon, her younger sister would hold the reigns of her nephews Sean and Jayden Federline's funds, reported WFTV.

While the movement's supporters remark that Britney is being maneuvered, people involved in the conservatorship indicate that she is involved in the process of making choices.

Background

Britney's legal guardianship was implemented in 2008 following her numerous mental breakdowns. Britney has no legal management over her estate or financial and personal assets under such arrangement with rights transferred to her father and an attorney, reported Business Insider.

The conservatorship is a legal guardianship regularly enacted for individuals incapable of decision-making on their own.

Relocation of Funds to Children

Britney is the mere beneficiary as long as she is alive but if the new plans are implemented, Jamie will have her sister's cash properly and assets relocated to the trust set up for her children. This seems to be in line with her previous appeal to have a third party supervise her finances instead of her father.

Jamie signed the documents for the amendment last week.

LA Times indicated that the filing is seemingly not directly related to the bout over her ongoing conservatorship which was recently lengthened through February 2021.

Britney Spears' Father

Since 2008, Britney's father, James "Jamie" Spears, has been in charge of her financial estate but stepped down from conservatorship of Britney's personal life in September 2019.

Fans of Britney do not believe that he should be involved with Britney's conservatorship.

Currently, James filed a petition to be the only conservator of Britney's estate following his temporary stepping down due to health concerns.

Britney is appealing to the courts for Jodi Montgomery, the conservator who took over for James, to remain in the role.

