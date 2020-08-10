Britney Spears has consistently been under the radar. But there is always attention attracted by her body in particular. Most of the attention has been consistently negative with snide whispers regarding the "Baby One More Time" singer's health and appearance.

The pop icon was reportedly losing her locks following years of severely dying her hair its signature blonde shade.

According to a source, "She's suffering from years of abuse and if she's not careful, she'll lose it all and be in a wig for the rest of her life!" reported Gossip Cop.

The Globe then ruminated on Spears' infamous hair shaving incident in 2007 and remarked some problematic comments regarding her mental health.

The celebrity fact check website claims that the news outlet was wrong in its narrative. Hair dye could harm existing hair but it does not hurt hair follicles and cannot impact hair beneath the scalp.

RadarOnline claimed that Spears had refrained from following her pop star diet and was putting her beach body at risk because of unrestrained addiction to sweets.

With the headline of "From Fab To Flab!" the website's anonymous source remarked, "She's been bankrolling cheat treats like candy bars and chips... She simply can't stop."

Dragging in relationship drama, the insider divulged, "Brit's dad, Jamie, put (her boyfriend Sam Asghari) in charge of keeping her in shape. He'll be in the doghouse if dad finds out how much she's been gorging on junk food."

The whole narrative was stunningly divorced from the truth as even a casual glance at Spears' Instagram feed to display a plethora of workout videos, proving that she remains in top shape. Gossip Cop deems that the site probably only recently discovered that Spears' boyfriend was a personal trainer and came up with the story to create family drama and take a swipe at Spears.

The National Enquirer reported that the "Womanizer" performer was expecting a short-lived career following a stubborn foot injury that pressurized her capacity to perform with dancing.

The magazine's insiders indicated that Spears was grappling to walk after appearing to wince while going up and down a staircase.

The tipster said that Britney Spears has not been consistent in doing her workouts and she has refrained from her low-calorie diet to sustain her health. It was then debunked that the entire narrative was purely due to Spears being captured in a walking boot after breaking her foot dancing with the rest of the details not in agreement.

Britney Spears' Eye-Opening Vision After Watching 'Big Eyes'

Britney Spears said watching Tim Burton's "Big Eyes" was a transformative experience, reported MSN.

The selfie and caption she posted on Saturday supporting the film have provided #FreeBritney supporters more inspiration to launch their mission.

The 38-year-old also lauded Tim Burton as her favorite director in the world. The film "Big Eyes" is a 2014 drama about American painter Margaret Keane whose husband took credit for her famous big-eyed portraits of the 1950s and '60s children.

According to Spears, "The troubled man she is seeing loves the fame and handles it better so he takes all her glory and says it's him doing all the work ... in the end she gets fed up and reclaims her art proving it is her that is indeed the artist," reported ET Canada.

