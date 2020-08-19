Britney Spears wants to oust her dad Jamie Spears to manage her conservatorship.

The pop icon's court-appointed attorney filed legal documents explaining that the 38-year-old is against her father managing her estate and finances and instead would prefer her temporary conservator Jodi Montgomery to take on the responsibility permanently.

The performer has resided with her father being her only conservator since a public mental breakdown in 2008. Now, Britney is ready for a change.

The 38-year-old hitmaker is opposed to having her 68-year-old dad who stepped down from his role of supervising her conservatorship in 2019 after more than a decade to return as the sole conservator of her finances and affairs. According to court documents, she prefers Montgomery, the licensed conservator who took over the aforementioned role in September, "continue in that role as (she) has done for nearly a year," reported People.

The "Toxic" singer reportedly wishes "to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role," reported Fox News.

The Hollywood star is not planning to terminate the conservatorship but prefers to make Montgomery's installment permanent.

The conservatorship has been in place in a span of 12 years. She would prefer to regain oversight of her finances.

The filing, however, indicated that the Grammy winner does not want to conclude the conservatorship in its entirety as fans have speculated in the midst of the #FreeBritney movement on social media.

According to Ingram, "Without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, Britney would like Ms. Montgomery's appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent," reported Us Weekly.

Spears in 2007 had a publicized mental breakdown leading up to her being placed under a conservatorship in 2008. She was also recently divorced from Kevin Federline. One judge appointed Britney Spears' dad Jamie as her legal guardian.

A hearing is reportedly slated on Wednesday regarding the conservatorship, which the legal documents submitted suggest that Spears desires a remarkable overhaul of the system to depict her current lifestyle which does not include performing.

According to court documents, Montgomery is currently overseeing her personal affairs until at least August 22.

"We are now at a point where the conservatorship must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes," Ingram stated in documents filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, reported Los Angeles Times.

Spears' father has been calling the shots since his co-conservator Andrew M. Wallet tendered his resignation in March 2019 as for the estate.

The entertainer is seemingly gearing for a probable legal battle with her father. Spears' lawyer told the court that he thinks that Jamie will aggressively counter the changes requested by his client.

Having not performed live since October 2018, it is not looking good for further music and concerts from Spears with the legal documents suggesting that she no longer wants to perform.

