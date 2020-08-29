A man was disemboweled after he asked a group of people why they were staring at him. He was in New York City in the Bronx when the unfortunate incident happened.

According to the police, the 28-year-old male, whose name was kept private, faced a horrible incident which started when a group of men were not looking at him in a friendly way. This happened around 1 a.m. on June 18, reported New York Post.

There was no exact reason given for the savage attack, or why the group acted in such a violent manner. No information was given if the assailants were black or Latino.

Based on reports, the victim was minding his own business when a group was eyeing him in an unsavory manner. He made the mistake of asking what was the matter which urged one of the men to draw a knife and slashed the victim's belly violently, reported The Sun. The cut was so deep that he spilled his intestines.

Despite his abdomen cut, he survived with his guts spilling out. The victim was able to survive the slash and was able to reach a nearby firehouse for assistance. An ambulance was summoned just in time, said the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The news outlet confirmed through the police that the hapless victim was better and stable at the Lincoln Hospital in Mott Haven.

The exact location of the knife attack by unknown assailants is at Washington Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania. Suspects have not been identified. Many of the perps have been identified as black who have figured in deadly and violent incidents of late.

Crimes are surging in New York City and are rampaging out of control. One issue in the city is the call to defund police which is making law and order worse, notwithstanding the policies of the mayor's office.

From a month that ended on June 14, the worst crimes and felonies have been committed that was worst from 2019. Murders are now rampant in NYC as there is more than a 25% rise than in 2019 and the same duration, reported by CNN.

Most of the crimes related to murder have risen, but the occurrence of rape, stealing, and grand larceny has been getting less from last year.

Sources release these crime stats were given as the problems that came with the lockdown from COVID-19. Events then came to threatened law and order.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said after the stats came out that the NYPD will not assign plainclothes policemen. They will be rotated to other roles instead.

De Blasio cuts police funding

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said that funds from the police will be moved to other sectors, like youth and social services, noted PIX11.

Some city council members are thinking of a $1 billion cut from the NYPD's $6 billion, but his press secretary says De Blasio is against the cut of police funds. It is an unsound way to keep public safety.

The knife attack disemboweling the victims is only one of the rampant crimes turning NYC into an unsafe city.

