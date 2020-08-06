Despite the movement to defund the police due to George Floyd's death, more than 80% of Black Americans still want police presence in their homesteads. Other sectors like Democrats want to lessen police force in critical neighborhoods.

In the U.S., there are disturbing cases of gun violence in most Democrat-led areas, which are experiencing deaths daily. 81% of Black Americans are in favor of police presence in their neighborhood, which was reflected in a Gallup Poll that was published on Wednesday.

The consensus gleaned from the poll was that colored people were okay with more police presence. The general gist of the survey belies the demand by some sectors to lessen police force in places like New York, and California where protests happen.

Alternatives by some leaders have been met with resistance to lessen the 'real police' with social workers, according to Fox News.

Surprising results of the survey

Answers to the survey given by the respondents were questions about how much time law enforcement should stay on the beat in their neighborhoods. When surveyed, there was 61% of the black community who were satisfied with the time spent on the beat.

It was the same with white Americans and 71% who were satisfied with friendly neighborhood police. 67% of adults in the US want police to be active in their areas.

One of the surprise findings of the poll is that 20% of the black community is willing to get more police activity, which was more than the 19% who wanted less law enforcement in their places. Another interesting find is that Asian Americans would go for fewer police patrols where they lived, at 28% in the survey.

Also read: Democrats Allow Changes to Police Reform Bill After Looting and Rioting Protesters Stopped the Chaos

Civil unrest calls to defund the police

This survey was done from June 23 and July 6 and conducted by the Gallup Poll to get input from Black voices that were part of the civil unrest that shook many US cities.

Many of these protestors were supported by the Democrats to cut the budgets and hostage police departments to take down the few bad apples in the force. Policemen were handcuffed from doing what they were trained to do, and they even charge police unions too.

One contradiction despite the result is that only one in five Black Americans are secure enough to get equal treatment because of their skin color. On the other hand, 24% of Asian-Americans and 56% of white don't experience the same. This survey revealed that the colored community are not confident in their own country.

One assumption is the ambivalence and negative feelings came from others who have had run-ins with the law. The basis is not the total number of interactions that blacks have, but how their encounters with police went down.

More Blacks feel better with police patrols than the 21% who are against it. But, despite the bad press, 82% want the police to maintain law and order in their neighborhood, as mentioned in Vox.

Related article: Joe Biden's Family Record Show Drug Usage, Drunk Driving, and Other Charges But No One Was Jailed

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.