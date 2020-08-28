A mom tortured and killed her 3-year-old daughter and tried to dissolve her corpse in bleach. She was later charged in court for the murder of the child.

The Mexican woman, Mayra Alejandra Chavez, 28, was exposed by the Ventura County Children and Family Services in February 2016. Welfare officers came to check the residence.

Questioning the girl, she told them that she had a sister that brought some doubts about Chavez. They knew that she had another three-year-old daughter, Kimberly Lopez. Suspicions were already afoot in regards to the domestic situation, which would lead to a gruesome event, reported Meaww.

According to Chavez and the girl's father Omar Lopez, both claimed she was not living with them. She was staying with her relatives in Mexico as an alibi why the dead child was not with them. Not believing what the couple said, the social workers were asking for proof of their claim. However, no proof was given that made them more suspicious.

The missing child reported to Oxnard Police told the Los Angeles Times about it in 2016, said the paper. Authorities offered a reward of $10,000 for any information that would lead to the child. By that time, the young girl was killed and it took several months to tell Oxnard about her cruelty.

Further investigation by the police revealed how cruelly the child was treated in life and death.

According to the information, it was the evening of June 15 when the child was killed by the woman. The child has dirty diapers that stressed and angered her. In her anger, she was yanking the disposable pants hard that caused the girl to fall hard and hit her head. Right after, the young girl had seizures. The woman said it sounded like a watermelon hitting something hard.

Admitting neglect from the accident caused by her, there was no attempt done to see a doctor and the child died soon after. The couple drove to Mexico to dispose the pitiful corpse but went back to get the corpse for fear of discovery, cited San Diego Union-Tribune.

Chavez, who was the natural mother, went back to the remains and mutilated the corpse by breaking its flesh and bone using bleach with water to dissolve the broken body parts. All the contents in the bucket were poured into a sink in their rental unit.

Their attempt to destroy the remains was notable. They even used pliers to break the bones of poor Kimberly.

More was learned about the unsuitability of Mayra Chavez as a mother. Due to drug abuse, it prompted the state to get her daughter. The baby was taken from the adoptive parents when she was cleared.

Kimberly was brought back to foster care when the murderess abused the child but allowed visits with supervision.

The woman was sentenced in 2018 for the abuse and for trying to dissolve Kimberly's remains in bleach.

