As the First Lady gave her speech on the podium, she talked of the president's uncompromising stances, which were for the benefit of the Americans. The speech veered away from what does not count to what is important eaving issues and staying away from the slam-bang of the DEMs.

Melania Trump talked about her husband as the president, in her address at the 1962 themed Rose Garden, that is as symbolic of the Kennedy years. Usually, speeches about what happens in America are party-centered. But she made her point by stressing on family and farmers on this not so grand Republican National Convention, reported AP News.

She mentions the lack of compromise often seen in Trump's stoic presidency, which is for the good of every American citizen. Her speech was not like the one's unleashed by the DEMs. Instead, it talked about what matters most to people which is his family and those who are behind the presidency.

The speech showed how the president is and often dealing with crises in an unconventional manner. Nothing was done to gloss or hide the division and unacceptable public actions. He delivered everything as real as it is, nothing more.

The first lady's Rose Garden speech acknowledged the roughness of the President that she hoped will remind voters of a true face. For so many months, the democrats have barraged the White House. In her speech, she did not go to the gutter. Instead, she said what matters most which is a vote for her husband, cited Reuters.

Most often shown is the harsher side of Trump. In one part of the program, the combative side of Trump is not in play, instead it shows the less harsh side. In one part of the program, most know his stance on aliens.

On the spot, he pardoned a felon who has since reformed and give the fellow American citizenship. His tough on immigrants' policies drew fire in the past. On this day he gave an immigrant a new lease on hope. Even for one night, an immigrant can be given a second chance in America, noted ABC News.

Mrs. Trump stressed that her husband stood for everyone and all families. She is an immigrant herself who has been the subject of attacks, but it was forgotten.

Not far behind was Joe Biden as Democrats were nosing in, not impressed.

Jennifer Molina, a Latino media director said in an unsolicited statement that they are not props and Trump's failure is not forgotten.

One distinction of the speech at the Rose Garden is that it was positive with the right messages which is not usually shown by the White House.

Placing emphasis on family, second chances, and avoiding politicking speeches is what the gesture meant. Hence, a vote for Trump means more.

It is different compared to Biden who capitalized on the public perception of the President on many issues that he failed to connect.

Jon Ponder, the pardoned felon told the press while standing next to Trump that America is a nation of second chances. Trump said that it is redemption if the First Lady's speech will give him another term.

