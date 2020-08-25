A recently released evidence revealed how pigs are treated in a farm. These animals are left starving and are forced to eat each other.

The shocking evidence came about how much brutality is heaped on them in these farms which made it appear like they are taking good care of the pigs, reported Meaww.

The video is showing the dismal conditions that the swines were kept which is a contradiction to their claims of good treatment. What was seen are the pigs suffering, and dying from extreme neglect and pain, before being slaughtered. All the pigs were killed without the benefit of humane treatment. The farm responsible for raising the swine is the Red Tractor brand, which meant that the meat comes from humanely treated livestock, reported Daily Mail.

According to the animal welfare group Viva, they planted cameras to conduct covert filming of the Flat House Farm in Lutterworth, Leicestershire. The images were captured from March to July this year.

What was captured on the footage is nothing short of disappointing and shocking. On the pig farm, the dead swine were rotting as hunger drove the other pigs to eat the dead swine. Lame sows are helpless and unable to move and in pain. Seen in the footage were piglets getting their lives ended harshly by how the workers brutally slaughter them. The animals were starving and were suffering from different diseases due to dismal farm conditions.

Such conditions are considered a breeding ground for diseases, and a threat to human well-being.

These photos can be seen in the Daily Mail. According to Red Tractor Organization that stated that they saw the video, they decided to take immediate action on the case. They said that the certification given to the pig farm has been rescinded immediately.

When interviewed, Henry Smith, Conservative MP for Crawley with connections to animal welfare, remarked that the images provided by Viva! is very disconcerting. He added that those animals were suffering from such horrid treatment. He raised the point of what the Red Tractor Standard meant for buyers, saying the particular pig farm is fooling people and should be shut down, noted Intercontinental News.

Juliet Gellatley of Viva!, added that the footage captured by their organization showed the conditions that swine had to suffer. She said that farms are not addressing animal welfare which is serious. Also, there are no attempts to curb pandemic sources like these farms as well, noted Vox.

Hearing the reports, Elvidge Farms Ltd-owned Flat House Farm told the press that they've done nothing bad, stating that the RSPCA was satisfied with a spot check done and it passed the inspection. The spokesperson said nothing should be answered. Lastly, they said that Viva! faked it and was not upfront.

The RSPCA spokesperson released a statement regarding the issues and called the Trading Standards to look into the claims. This year, there's a report about the U.S. dilemma of killing 10 million hogs by the middle of September because of COVID-19.

