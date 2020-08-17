A supposedly fun fishing day for two friends ended up tragically. A meat worker beheaded his friend in rage during the said fishing trip.

According to a supreme court jury, the accused who disemboweled the victim talked to his brother at the mosque, a few weeks after his friend was discovered with no head on his shoulders.

The killer identified as Rockhampton man Mohammed Khan, pledge to the court of his arraignment as not guilty for the beheading of his 33-year-old co-worker who lost his head, Syeid Alam, reported ABC AU.

The headless body of Alam was discovered eleven days, after not being seen in Rockhampton on the bank of Fitzroy River way back in 2016, cited Daily Mail.

Information from the court trial revealed that the lopped off head was near his body, all covered in jeans to conceal it.

During deliberations at court about the Rohingyas, it was revealed that they were buddies and did card gambling on the sidelines together. The deceased used to be $3000 per week as he gambled, noted Presslive.



In one hearing, the court heard testimony from Khan's wife, Suparti Suparti who told everyone that she was seeing the brother of the decapitation victim. The brother was known as She Alam Sha Alam.

Later, the prosecutor acquired a lewd picture. The victim's brother had captured it from one of the Skype chats with Suparti. It was enough, according to the court, to drive Khan to commit the brutal killing of his friend.

The brother who had carnal knowledge with the wife, Sha Alam, lived at Sidney when his brother went missing mysteriously. He said that via a video testimony.

More details were known about the alleged affair that drove Khan to kill his friend.

The victim's brother and the suspect's wife had numerous trysts that were not befitting for a married woman. It is said that they had sessions in the conjugal home and the house of her lover. Khan felt betrayed and was seriously angry.

Sha Alam was not aware that Suparti was married when they met in a TAFE 2013 and added he did not know until 2015.

Khan and Sha Alam

When Sha Alam found out that his brother has not been seen since April 6, 2016. He went to Rockhampton and there he met Khan in the mosque that day.

He said that Khan was asking about the image on Skype and Alam said it was deleted. Mentioning that Khan said the photo with him naked, asking what happened to it.

The photo was deleted according to him, which is what he answered to the accused. But, the angry Khan threatens him what would happen later.

Alam recounted that the accused told him that he beats up people. But the other man just did not pick a fight and left instead.

They met another time after prayers with Khan and another friend.

According to Sergeant Leanne Judith Skerke, a Queensland forensic scientist, tests were taken to prove Khan is the killer. But everything is negative to prove that he beheaded his friend.

