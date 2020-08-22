Years ago, fame was earned in the land of the stars through intelligence, hard work and talent. Now, most celebrities are just figures hyped up by the public for very bizarre and shallow reasons.

Scandals, viral videos, reality shows and lots of Hollywood connections made their names known to the public, even if they have nothing to show for it.

Kim Kardashian

(Photo : (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian West attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

Kim Kardashian is probably the poster child of the "famous even without talent" trope. She started as a friend of Paris Hilton, who was famous back in the 2000s, but even though she gets photographed, it was not enough to make her name stick.

That all changed when her sex tape was leaked, wherein she slept with her boss' brother. Born into wealth and an already familiar family name, being that her father was the famous lawyer Robert Kardashian, Kim was able to reach the highest status in Hollywood, even without any real accomplishment. She is now the star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and owns numerous fashion and beauty lines.

Guy Fieri

(Photo : Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Chef Guy Fieri who was honored with the 2,664th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, in Hollywood, California

Back in the early and mid-2000s, "celebrity chefs" were a thing, and Guy Fieri was studying to become one. However, as years went by, Fieri dropped his studies of French cuisine and slobbered his way through a reality food show, making him an unqualified food critic, and opened a New York restaurant.

Jimmy Fallon

(Photo : Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Jimmy Fallon attends the People's Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Although Fallon did work hard to be where he is now and is probably one of the kindest people in Hollywood, hard work and kindness do not equal talent.

Fallon is known in SNL as the guy who breaks into a fit of giggles, thinking it was already funny enough. He is also known as an awkward interviewer with the "fake laugh", and his comedy does not offer anything that the public can really laugh at.

Farrah Abraham

(Photo : Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images))
Farrah Abraham walks the red carpet ahead of the "Ad Astra" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy.

MTV's Teen Mom was the breeding ground of stars who got famous even without doing anything. The most famous of them all is Farrah Abraham, who gave birth at the age of 16 and is known to have a rocky relationship with her mother.

Abraham released an album that flopped, and she also released a couple of staged sex tapes to keep her name afloat. She also appeared on Couples Therapy alone after her boyfriend, whom she hired, bailed on the show.

Donnie Wahlberg

(Photo : Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner)
Donnie Wahlberg poses in the green room during the TCA Turner Winter Press Tour 2019 at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on February 11, 2019 in Pasadena, California. 505702

Wahlberg may have done real work to get his name out there, but his ideas are not fitting for someone his age. He did manufacture the boy band "New Kids on the Block", but there is no reason to have two reality shows starring him.

If he had given the public fresh ideas, he might be more famous too, but he has been recycling the things that he did in the 80s.

Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt

(Photo : Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag visit "Extra" at The Levi's Store Times Square on June 11, 2019 in New York City.

Reality stars are known in Hollywood to be people who got famous even without talent. All of them share the title, but the most infamous one are Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, who became famous because of the show "The Hills."

Trying to stay relevant and proving that bad publicity is still publicity, the couple seems to appear on TV every few months because of a controversy.

Every Real Housewife

(Photo : Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca TV)
Lisa Shannon, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley and Andy Cohen speak onstage at the Tribeca Talks: "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Panel at Spring Studios on September 23, 2018 in New York City

Real Housewife has numerous spin-offs, and it does not matter how rich they are or what state they are in, their bad attitude and feuds with other millionaires do not justify their fame. It does not entitle some of them to have an acting career, a fashion line or a recording career.

Although each of the "Real Housewife" show is just as pointless as the rest, it is still an entertaining reality show that got millions hooked.

