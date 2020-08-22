Years ago, fame was earned in the land of the stars through intelligence, hard work and talent. Now, most celebrities are just figures hyped up by the public for very bizarre and shallow reasons.

Scandals, viral videos, reality shows and lots of Hollywood connections made their names known to the public, even if they have nothing to show for it.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is probably the poster child of the "famous even without talent" trope. She started as a friend of Paris Hilton, who was famous back in the 2000s, but even though she gets photographed, it was not enough to make her name stick.

That all changed when her sex tape was leaked, wherein she slept with her boss' brother. Born into wealth and an already familiar family name, being that her father was the famous lawyer Robert Kardashian, Kim was able to reach the highest status in Hollywood, even without any real accomplishment. She is now the star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and owns numerous fashion and beauty lines.

Also Read: Celebrity Scandals the Public Forgot About

Guy Fieri

Back in the early and mid-2000s, "celebrity chefs" were a thing, and Guy Fieri was studying to become one. However, as years went by, Fieri dropped his studies of French cuisine and slobbered his way through a reality food show, making him an unqualified food critic, and opened a New York restaurant.

Jimmy Fallon

Although Fallon did work hard to be where he is now and is probably one of the kindest people in Hollywood, hard work and kindness do not equal talent.

Fallon is known in SNL as the guy who breaks into a fit of giggles, thinking it was already funny enough. He is also known as an awkward interviewer with the "fake laugh", and his comedy does not offer anything that the public can really laugh at.

Farrah Abraham

MTV's Teen Mom was the breeding ground of stars who got famous even without doing anything. The most famous of them all is Farrah Abraham, who gave birth at the age of 16 and is known to have a rocky relationship with her mother.

Abraham released an album that flopped, and she also released a couple of staged sex tapes to keep her name afloat. She also appeared on Couples Therapy alone after her boyfriend, whom she hired, bailed on the show.

Donnie Wahlberg

Wahlberg may have done real work to get his name out there, but his ideas are not fitting for someone his age. He did manufacture the boy band "New Kids on the Block", but there is no reason to have two reality shows starring him.

If he had given the public fresh ideas, he might be more famous too, but he has been recycling the things that he did in the 80s.

Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt

Reality stars are known in Hollywood to be people who got famous even without talent. All of them share the title, but the most infamous one are Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, who became famous because of the show "The Hills."

Trying to stay relevant and proving that bad publicity is still publicity, the couple seems to appear on TV every few months because of a controversy.

Every Real Housewife

Real Housewife has numerous spin-offs, and it does not matter how rich they are or what state they are in, their bad attitude and feuds with other millionaires do not justify their fame. It does not entitle some of them to have an acting career, a fashion line or a recording career.

Although each of the "Real Housewife" show is just as pointless as the rest, it is still an entertaining reality show that got millions hooked.

Related Article: Celebrities Who Fell in Love on Set

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.