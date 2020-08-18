Celebrity scandals have always been a part of Hollywood, almost every day you read about them online or on tabloids. Although some scandals tarnish the reputation of the celebrity, there are some that the public forgets.

These scandals may be easy to shrug off now, but at the time they were so massive that it almost ended the careers of these stars. From feuds with the president to sex tapes, here are some of the scandals that the public once talked about but ultimately forgot.

Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant was one of the most famous leading men in the 90s and early 2000s. He starred in blockbuster films like "Bridge Jones's Diary", "Notting Hill", "About a Boy", "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and "Love Actually." Whoever, his career almost ended when he was caught hooking up with a prostitute even though he was publicly dating actress Elizabeth Hurley.

The incident happened in 1995 after the police caught the actor soliciting a prostitute in Hollywood. He was arrested and his mugshots were released to the public. The media were quick to spread the news both in the United States and in England and it threatened the future of his acting career.

Also Read: Celebrities Who Destroyed Their Careers on Live TV

After his released, Grant went on several TV shows and issued numerous public apologies and tried to laugh it off. The Independent called it as one of the greatest PR saves of all time.

Robert Downey Jr.

Before he was the "Iron Man" that we know and love today, Robert Downey Jr. was one of Hollywood's "black sheep." The actor spent most of the 90s and early 2000s in and out of prison and rehabilitation centers because of his drug problem. While he was in rehab, Hollywood wrote him off completely.

In 2008, director John Favreau took a risk and hired Downey as "Iron Man". Marvel studios turned down the casting idea many times but after intense convincing, it paid off as he became the face of the MCU and he is now worth $220 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher was once married to Hollywood actress Demi Moore. Some may have thought that the pairing looked lovely, but in reality, there were underlying problems in their marriage.

In 2011, US Magazine reported that Kutcher was caught cheating on Moore with two girls in a hot tub. Moore eventually ended up in the hospital due to a health crisis, showing that the scandal was too much for her.

Kutcher on the other hand was able to survive his scandal. He starred on the hit TV series "Two and a Half Men" and replaced Charlie Sheen and he starred in his own Netflix series "The Ranch."

Rob Lowe

The heartthrob of the 80s and 90s, Rob Lowe almost lost his career when in 1988, his sex tape leaked. In the tape, it featured him with two women, one of whom was only 16.

The actor took some time off but came back when he was offered a role on "Parks and Recreation" and it boosted his career again. Lowe told Oprah Winfrey in 2011 that he looks back on the experience positively. He said that the incident forced him to sober up and he is now living a clean life.

Related Article: Most Talked About Celebrity Feuds of the Last Decade

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.