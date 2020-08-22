Movie sets are just like any other workplace. The actors, director, PAs, staff, crew, they are all co-workers. Although sometimes there are feuds that happen off-screen, there are also feelings that start to blossom.

This is not rare in Hollywood, since most actors play as lovers on screen, but there pairings who decided to make things real. Here are some celebrity couples who fell in love on set.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Kit Harington rose to fame after he played Jon Snow in the critically acclaimed and phenomenal hit show "Game of Throne." His character fell in love with a wildling named Ygritte. In the show, their romance is forbidden, but in real life, they've decided to give their undeniable chemistry a go.

The pair have been spotted by paparazzi holding hands and hanging out offset. Kit also later confirmed on the "Jonathan Ross Show" that they are dating. Co-star Emilia Clarke confirmed the relationship between Harington and Leslie on "Entertainment Tonight" and said that the relationship of the two "is a beautiful thing," and she is hoping that their romance lasts.

Also Read: Celebrity Scandals the Public Forgot About

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck starred in the DC movie "Daredevil" back in 2003, and although it bombed in the box office and the movie was ripped apart by critics, one good thing came out of it. Affleck and Garner met on set and started dating in real life, and the two later got married.

The two A-list stars got married in 2005, and they have three kids together. Sadly in 2015, the couple decided to end their relationship, and in 2018, they finalized their divorce.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

Gosling and McAdams both starred as lovers in the iconic romantic movie "The Notebook," which was a film adaptation of a novel by Nicholas Sparks. The two had a rocky relationship since they did not like each other when they first started filming. Gosling even asked Director Nick Cassavetes to get another actress for the role.

But things changed towards the end as the two started dating after the filming ended. However, their relationship did not last. In 2008, the two decided to call it quits, and Gosling dated another co-star.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

The pair played lovers in "The Amazing Spider-Man," as Garfield starred as Peter Parker and Stone starred as Gwen Stacy. Their undeniable chemistry led to something more.

Garfield told Bustle that they got along really well and that they would mess around on set. Their relationship lasted for four years before they announced their split in 2015.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

When it comes to co-stars falling in love on set, these two are probably the most talked about. Pitt and Jolie starred in "Mr & Mrs. Smith" where they started their romance. At the time, Pitt was married to Aniston, and the two got divorced a year after the movie.

The love-triangle became a huge scandal, and even until today, the three are still written about in tabloids. After Pitt divorced Aniston, he went got married to Jolie, and they opened up about their affair. In 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, as reported by the DailyMail.

Related Article: Mysterious Celebrity Deaths That No One Can Explain

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.