The U.S. and Canadian border has been recently fenced by border officials at a certain length to block illegal border crossing. Chief of the concerns is keeping everything on the right side, though local communities of Americans and Canadians have to converse at the fence.

What used to be a wide-open border in some parts of the border is blocked by a wired fence. According to the official statement, the wire fence was installed to stop criminals from entering and leaving the borders unchecked. It is one of the world's longest borders, according to New York Post.

Fence will stop criminals from crossing

The installation of the fence aims to decrease concerns of criminal exploitation. It will act as a barrier and will make it harder for criminals to cross each side and vice-versa.

The place where a simple cable barrier was installed only covers a measly 1.48-miles compared to having a total and overall distance of a 5,525-mile stretch. It is the shortest border fence that is found at the border in Lynden, Washington.

In one video, the local US customs and border patrol showed the barrier in the video. But, the top part of the border cable is slightly higher than the officer's waist only.

The agency responsible for the wire fence explained the function it serves in the Lynden and Washington border. It is the answer to bi-national safety, which means it covers a part of the border.

During an interview, Acting Chief Patrol Agent Tony Holladay said in a statement said that many peope are trying to cross the border with ill intentions. This fence is placed where people and narcotics are trafficked into the U.S. community, cited Salt Wire.

Strict border rules affected local community

Holladay stressed that it prevents the threat of criminals who pursue dangerous enterprises. One of the concerns that he answered was whether the wire fence cable barrier system will be stretched along the total distance of the northern border. He said nothing more about other plans for the barrier.

Canadian officials took a different tone when asked about it. They informed the Star that it was only the Americans putting a fence on theirs.

When the press asked more details about the Lynden and Washington border, it was found out that Canadians will go to the border to meet their partners. It was easier than legally stepping over the border. During the COVID-19 pandemic, no one is allowed over the border.

Natalie Hutchison added that having the cable barrier is like preventing couples in cross-border relationships to stay together. Her boyfriend is American, who are criticizing American officials for the move.

Another important announcement by the Canadian state is that the border is closed till September 21. Only those essential workers can pass freely, which is bad news for communities across the border.

Americans who are returning to America and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the Canadian border closure.

