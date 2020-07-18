According to Vice President Mike Pence, Democrat Joe Biden is also a trojan horse for the radical left. The turmoil caused by the coronavirus and recent events that had the support of the democrats is evident.

He adds that Joe Biden playing straight because he is in league with the left-wingers who don't have America's best interests in mind, reported New York Post.

During a campaign in Wisconsin, he stated that if voters chose Biden then he would be no better than an autopen president for the leftists.He mentioned that the term trojan horse means he will not be good for the White House.

Just as Trump did in a recent verbal assault, Pence made it clearer that Biden will make it harder for Americans than ever. Citing that Biden would tax the hell on American taxpayers just to reach the $4 trillion mark. But he added that by voting Biden, who would rather defund the police, the criminals will have a field day. Worse is that Biden will make America weak with the onslaughts of China, mentioned Report Door.

The vice president mentioned that Biden was equal to Bernie Sanders in the democrat draft for their presidentiable. But, then he has a unity platform in alignment with his co-Democrat.

He added that if Biden did get chosen as the top choice, why does his agenda and programs have a striking similarity to Sanders? Pence trolled the other presidentiable and remarked that Biden is just getting it on with the radicals.

Still on the offensive about Biden, he said that the socialist Bernie Sanders is pushing Biden as the next elected president for one reason. That is because Biden will be a catalyst for change in America, also projected to be progressive in nearly a century. Otherwise selling Biden's bid for POTUS to voters who are willing to prop up another democrat president with the agenda of socialism that will eventually decline.

Pence pointed out some things in the unity agenda that might have omitted free college with single-payer health insurance. These priorities were replaced by eliminating carbon emissions by 2035 and disallowing charter schools for profit.

Recently, Trump fired off several campaign-style speeches in the White House that painted Biden as willing to have new rules. To do this, he will take away suburbs and prisons. Polls reveal that Trump is behind because of the pandemic, racial unrest, and higher unemployment men too.

Biden's campaign

Sources point out that Joe Biden's campaign has raised $ 242 million in cash, according to manager Jen O'Malley Dillon announced on Twitter. There's an increas in donations of $100 million in just three months.

Most of the donations came from grassroots donors that amount to $141 million as well.

The campaign of president trump has made about $131 million last June, which was less than Biden's. But sources from Trump's camp say that in July, about $295 million was in banks during campaigning and fundraisers. This leaves the conclusion that Trump's campaign has more cash on hand, noted CBS News.

