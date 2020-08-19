Hiking is one of the healthiest and fun adventures. You get to exercise and be one with nature, you can even do it alone or you can bring your family and friends with you.

However, walking for hours while carrying your things and going up and down some steep paths are not for everyone and it is something that you can just do immediately. Hiking requires practice and strength. To make your trip more enjoyable, you need to prepare and invest in fitness so you can accomplish your goal of reaching it to the top.

With that being said, here are some tips on how you can prepare before you go hiking:

1. Give yourself time

Your body takes three weeks to three months before it shows any improvements in your fitness level. It will also take that time frame for your body to respond to a change in routine, so before you book that hiking trip, give yourself some time to prepare.

2. Cardiovascular fitness

According to the American College of Sports Medicine, you need at least 150 minutes of aerobic activity every week with at least 30-minute sessions at a time.

The best activities for cardiovascular fitness are cycling, swimming, jogging, or brisk walking, all of these can help you prepare for your hike.

If you can't go out or if you can't go to the gym, you can do cardio exercises at home to get your heart pumping. You can do half-jacks, jumping jacks, hops, leg raises and even plank-jacks and these exercises require no special equipment or skill.

If you will go hiking on a much farther trail, then you need HIIT or high-intensity interval training that is both aerobic and anaerobic fitness and it prepares your body for the bursts of strength that you will need on your hike.

3. Leg strength

Since you will be walking for hours, you need to focus on your legs as it will do most of the work. As recommended by Healthline, you can do squats, lunges, calf raises, and more. You can step on and off a step or exercise platform, while gradually increasing the height as you move forward.

4. Strong back

While you hike, you will carry your things with you and that adds some strain on your body, especially your back, as reported by Shape.com

You can strap on your backpack and do some practice step-ups. This will get your back and your calves ready for the weight that you will carry on a hike. You can also walk up and down the stairs while increasing the weight of your backpack.

5. Focus on your core

Core muscles are your back muscles, abdominal muscles, and the muscles in your pelvis. They give you the balance and flexibility that you need for the adventure.

To strengthen your core muscles, you can do crunches, bridges, and planks. You can also sit on an exercise ball while you watch TV or read.

6. Practice your hike

Once you've done your exercises, it is time to put it to the test. Look for places with elevation and variable terrain so you can get the feel for how your body responds to the stress and you'll know what you need to improve on.

Practice hikes are important because it is a chance to break your boots. New boots are very uncomfortable if they are new, and you do not want new boots while you are on a hike. Practice hikes can help you wear them off a bit so that they will be comfortable to use during the real thing.

