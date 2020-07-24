If you are looking for adventure in the great outdoors, hit any of the 10 best hiking trails in America. Experience the grandeur of nature and take that selfie with God's greatest creations only found in the USA!

In this article, we will share with you nature trails all over the US that have astounding views. Will it be a canopy of a forest or the spectacular seaside? These places will satisfy your craving for lovely views of nature which will seemingly bring you in one with the Earth spirit. Check out what Time Out recommends.

Penobscot and Sargent Mountains, Maine

This is great for beginner hikers and it just takes one day to traverse. See two summits and rock scrambles to clear ponds as one worth-while hike in the Acadia National Park. The length of 5.4 miles begin and terminates at the Jordan Pond House where you can grab some food when you are hungry.

Mount Rogers, Virginia

The trail is moderate and takes one day to complete as well. It is good for leisure hiker too. See the highest peak in Virginia at 5,728 feet found in the southwestern Blue Ridge Mountains that borders North Carolina. Begin at the Massie Gap at the Grayson Highlands State Park with a 4.5-mile hike to the summit that is part of the Appalachian Trail.

Kalalau Trail, Hawaii

Considered a hard trail, it will take 3 to 4 days to traverse. Spy the way to reach the Kauai's Nā Pali Coast, with a cliff that clashes with blue Pacific waters. Visit the tropical valleys and other sights, then walk an 11-mile path to Kalalau Beach. The permit allows 5 days to stay.

Tillamook Head Trail, Oregon

Only takes a half-day to travel and moderate as well. Follow the 6.3-mile path into 1000 feet of old forests and mountain scenes that sight the Pacific. Look for wildlife in the area in winter or spring. One can also descent to Indian Beach that has with amazing sights.

Superior Hiking Trail, Minnesota

This path takes a day or weeks to traverse for easy to moderate hiking. Choose the entire distance or just a day trip, all trailheads at 5 to 10 miles whichever is preferred. The Silver Bay to County Route 6 are one of the places to see there.

West Maroon Creek Trail, Colorado

Here's another easy one-day hike that will reward any nature goer sights of Aspen and Crested Butte in July when wildflowers are abundant on the 10-mile path. Get to see the Rockies as well!

Tongue Mountain Loop, New York

Hike this one day and moderate trail of the Tongue Peninsula that is near Lake George. There are many trails to choose from this 13-mile loop that has views for amazing pictures and selfies. Reach the Tongue's tip and see the reward.

John Muir Trail, California (semi-closed)

Not for everyone because this is a hard trail to try, but the reward is walking the Sierra Nevada Mountains from the Yosemite Valley until Mount Whitney. It is a 211-mile walk that has amazing sights of Half Dome and other natural sights too.

Nankoweap Trail, Arizona (semi-closed)

Try this trail that takes 3 to 4 days but hard to traverse! See the sights of the Grand Canyon as the ultimate hike.

Observation Point, Utah (semi-closed)

This is one of the 10 best hiking trails found in America that takes only one day to hike and the trails are not so hard too. See Zion National Park and other areas like the Red Arch Mountain which is good for people who love the outdoors.

