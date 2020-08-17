Being on live TV can be risky if you are a celebrity, one mistake and it could be the downfall of your career. You will also be under the spotlight and there is no way to edit out your mistakes.

Unfortunately, there are some celebrities who exposed themselves on live TV and had been canceled by the public since. Here are some of them.

Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson was one of the most famous singers and actresses in the early 2000s and is another member of a prominent Hollywood family. She is the younger sister of singer Jessica Simpson.

Ashlee distanced herself from her sister and made a name for herself and eventually, she managed to create a career and her songs were massive hits. She released 3 albums, starred in several movies and TV shows and she even appeared on Broadway.

Unfortunately, a gig on SNL cost her her career after she was caught lip-syncing to her own song. The incident became the most infamous incident in the history of SNL, a show that is known to make artists sing live. She performed "Pieces of Me" but due to technical errors, and she got exposed that she was not singing live the whole time, as reported by Newsweek.

Also Read: Most Talked About Celebrity Feuds of the Last Decade

Teddy Sinclair

Teddy Sinclair is an English singer that is slowly becoming the next big thing in music. Her first two albums were noticed by critics and praised her for having her own style. A lot of people were excited for the blossoming career of this new talent and the public knows she's ready to join massive artists.

However, the singer made a big mistake that basically tanked her career. In 2015, Sinclair and her husband, Willy Moon, appeared as judges on "The X Factor" New Zealand.

Reported by Metro.Co, after a performance, she began tearing into contestant Joe Irvine for no reason, accusing him of "copying" her husband and telling him he has no "artistic integrity." Moon then joined in, to the outrage of the audience. The two were dropped from the show and haven't been in public since.

Milli Vanilli

Milli Vanilli is one of the most iconic duos back in the 80s. Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan met in Los Angeles before they were formed into a musical duo by Frank Farian, a producer. Their debut album became a hit in Europe but it soared in unexpected heights in the United States.

They were known for the distinctive image and high-energy live performances, the two looked set to take the music industry by storm.

However, in 1989, the duo was exposed during a live performance on MTV. During one of their songs, the recording of their song skipped, revealing that the two had been lip-syncing all along, as reported by Smooth Radio.

The public began to suspect that they are not the voices behind the songs, and someone else was singing the songs for them.

This was proven to be true, and Pilatus and Morvan were immediately let go, their awards were forfeited and despite their attempts of a comeback, the general public gave them a cold shoulder.

Brooke Shields

Model and actress Brooke Shields was one of the most beautiful faces in the 80s. She grew up in front of the public and her performance in "Endless Love" and "Suddenly Susan" was greatly received by critics.

However, even her status as an A-list Hollywood actress did not save her from sheer embarrassment. At the Tony awards in 2011, the actress was called on as part of the opening number of then-host Neil Patrick Harris.

Unfortunately, she had a hard time remembering her lines, declared she did not know what she was doing, and was given a cue card to get her lines right, as reported by CBS News.

In her defense, the actress claimed that she had been counted in wrong and that the teleprompter was also wrong, which would throw off anyone.

Related Article: Once Loved Celebrities Who Are Now Hated by the Public

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.