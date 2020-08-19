Recent talks with the Chinese Army show that China refuses to disengage from the Ladakh Border despite negotiations.This causes a dilemma for India which has told Beijing to leave the areas where they intend to occupy over the Actual Line of Control.

China refuses to back out from the high-tension area, Depsang plains and Gogra, after several negotiations to peacefully settle the issue. India's top civilian and military officials will discuss on Monday how to resolve Chinese presence on their borders, according to Dev Discourse.

Actions by Beijing at the borders of its neighbors show that they have no concern over the ramifications. India has reported that the Chinese soldiers are now camping in contested territory, specifically the Finger area in over 90-days.

There are signs of building fortifications that include bunkers and sangars. According to ANI, the top echelon of Indian leaders and their military planners will be getting together to come up with a course of action to deal with the tension in the Eastern Ladakh border. So far, it has gotten worse as the Chinese got so bold to occupy multiple locations, as mentioned in Times of India.

One of the topics on the table is the fact that the Chinese have settled down and by all indication are not intending to leave anytime soon. Right now, the Chinese forces are standing off against Indian elements in the Finger area and Gogra for the last 90-days while playing hardball.

The meeting of the senior officials in Delhi was attended by generals of both armies at the Daulat Beg Oldi. It was specifically asked of the Chinese to stop putting obstacles that were impeding Indian patrols going to Point 10, 11, 12, and 13.

Despite China starting the confrontations, they are demanding that India should lessen troops from the DBO and Eastern Ladakh. But India remains firm in letting China know that the buildup is their message to Beijing that it will cost them if their aggression continues.

Based on their equipment, the Chinese don't intend to engage their troops with long-range artillery with armored carriers on one side of the DBO. India has beefed up its armored units and artillery, with the AH64 Apache Longbow, to give any Chinese unit a shellacking.

The Defense Ministry mentioned that the Chinese are getting rowdier along the LAC, from April to May, and have inched their way to Indian domains. They wet to Kungrang nala and Galwan valley, just to name a few places that the PLA has dared enter. Last June 15, the standoff evolved in a battle that took the lives of 20 Indian troopers. This was the first engagement in a long time, located in PP-14 in the Galwan valley.

Last July 17, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that discussions were ongoing with China to peacefully end the disputed Ladakh border incident. He adde that all peaceful means must be pursued, but gave no assurance that China intends to comply with any resolution. To bolster the morale of the Indian Forces, he said no power (referenced to China) can ever take away or possess Indian sovereignty.

China refuses to disengage and leave the Finger 5 location, brazenly saying they will keep it in Chinese hands but putting an outpost with 30 soldiers manning it.

