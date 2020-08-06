After the border incident with the People's Liberation Army (PLA), the Indian Navy's aggressive deployment of its units signify defiance against the Chinese Communist Party.

According to Times Now, recent border action resulted in conflict between both nation's troops. This has brought a new dimension to the tension in the Indian Ocean that is close to the South China Sea. The exact place of contact is in eastern Ladakh, which earned a demonstration of India's resolve to push back against Beijing.

India will not allow its territory or any inch of land to be invaded by the communists, according to its defense sources. An array of naval weapons are deployed by the Indian Navy, including warships and submarines which are sent to the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) as a serious signal. India also does not take lightly of the Galwan Valley incident on June 15, according to Hindustan Times.

Press Trust of India (PTI) claimed that the government is attacking the Chinese threat with the army, Indian Air Force (IAF), and the Navy with the diplomatic corps and economic measures.

The heads are working together to ensure a unified approach to coordinate all three branches. They do not want to end up like other nations that have been at the mercy of the CCP that got trampled by the bullies in Beijing. India will give China something to think about and regret that the Ladakh adventure will not come without a price.

According to sources, the three branches are consolidating their response into one response on the border dispute.

Also read: US Navy Sends Two Carrier Strike Groups as Show of Force Against PLA Naval Exercises

The naval command has expanded the operation in the Indian Ocean, which has several warships and subs to bring a bottleneck in the Malacca straight.

This is a key territory that China wants to seize as part of domination in the South China Seas. Control of the Malacca and SCS give the CCP unbridled power over who gets to pass this strait. One source said that China has gotten India's hint, and Beijing is definitely not happy.

Why is there no increase in the Chinese activity in the Indian Ocean? One speculation is that the PLA Navy is sending more ships to the South China Sea. The attack on the Chinese co-opting of the SCS has drawn the US Navy to conduct a massive show of force that the CCP has a knee-jerk reaction to.

The U.S. Navy is showing that it will support other countries with grievances against the CCP in Beijing. Now, the Indian Navy is forging links with the Japanese Navy and the U.S. Navy in crushing China's grip of the SCS.

After the border clash, IAF sent their Sukhoi 30 Mki and other frontline attack planes to bases in Ladakh and the Line of Actual Control (LAC). These airbases will launch counter strikes when the PLA attacks the border again, according to Indian Express.

IAF conducts night combat air patrols (CAP) to tell the CCP it is no pushover. Army deployments have been beefed up in the Galwan Valley wherein 20 soldiers were killed. China had 35 casualties, but Beijing has no comment.

Related article: Indian Navy and US Warships Hold Joint Naval Drills in the Indian Ocean

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.