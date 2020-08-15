A common problem among elderly women is urinary incontinence that leads to involuntary urine leakage occasionally when you cough or sneeze. The urge to urinate becomes abrupt and strong.

Urinary incontinence is the uncontrolled leaking of urine and is a problem rooted in the bladder and sphincter control.

Millions of Americans, specifically 1 out of 2 women and 1 out of 4 men suffer experience urinary incontinence symptoms, reported Urology Care Foundation.

Meanwhile, people describe stress urinary incontinence (SUI) of pregnant women as if it is a common fact of life: "After you have a baby, you won't be able to cough, sneeze, or exercise without peeing a little." It is the most usual type of urinary incontinence linked to pregnancy, reported UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Urinary continence is often known to be triggered by daily habits and underlying medical illnesses including urinary tract infection and constipation. This can also be initiated by physical issues including menopause, pregnancy, or hysterectomy.

1. Do daily pelvic floor exercises

Pelvic floor exercises could mitigate leaks, but it is crucial to do them properly. Ensure to research how to do pelvic exercises accurately.

Three months from the beginning of such exercises, you would see benefits, reported United Kingdom National Health Service.

2. Proper nutrition

Taking to Instagram, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar offered advisory to mitigate involuntary urine leakage and keep the bladder healthy. Here are what people should eat in doing such to maintain a healthy diet:

1. Khareek (dry dates) in the morning

2. One teaspoon of ghee for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

3. Sprouted and cooked moong and matki (moth bean)

3. Fluid Control

Track the fluids you drink, when, and the amount.

You may need to set a limitation on certain beverages including caffeine and alcohol as these drinks might disturb the bladder.

You could be advised to drink more water. An ideal amount is six to eight glasses of water daily.

You also may be required not to drink for a few hours before sleeping in order to reduce the urge to get up and go to the bathroom at night.

4. Stop smoking

Smoking could make you susceptible to urine incontinence due to the fact that coughing puts pressure on one's pelvic floor muscles.

Learn about NHS Smokefree support services. To be advised by a trained professional, call the Smokefree National Helpline on 0300 123 1044 from Monday to Friday from 9 AM to 8 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 11 AM to 4 PM.

5. Lose weight

Excess body weight constraints the bladder. A mere 10% reduction in weight can remarkably help mitigate urinary incontinence.

Consult with your doctor to manage weight gain (especially during and after pregnancy) in order to relieve the pressure on your bladder and pelvic floor.

6. Medical treatments

If lifestyle changes do not contribute adequately to your involuntary urine leakage, you should consult a health care provider for prescription medications.

A frank talk with your doctor regarding the risks, benefits, and side effects of all prescribed medication will help you select which could be the right one for you.

