Former 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stated that she is ready to offer help when asked if she would accept a job offer in an administration led by Joe Biden.

Clinton stated at the 19th Represents Summit on Thursday, "I'm ready to help in any way I can," reported New York Post.

According to the former Secretary of State, she will establish a fundraiser for the Biden-Harris campaign and advocate for groups she believes could bolster voter turnout and infrastructure.

Clinton said in a conversation with 19th Washington correspondent Amanda Becker, "I'm ready to help in any way I can because I think this will be a moment where every American - I don't care what party you are, I don't care what age, race, gender, I don't care - every American should want to fix our country,'' reported Daily Caller.

''So if you're asked to serve, you should certainly consider that,'' she added, reported The BL.

On Tuesday, Clinton extended support for Biden's appointment of Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate. She called the pair a momentous Democratic ticket.

In the conversation, part of The 19th Represents Summit, Clinton indicated that she will continue to fundraise for Democratic candidates online and in person. She is targetting on defending vote-by-mail and tackling what she labeled as a "hostile takeover" of the United States Postal Service courtesy of US President Donald Trump's administration.

Clinton's tenure was highly condemned by Republicans who were dubious over her overseeing of the 2012 Benghazi terrorist attack and the controversy surrounding her private email server which afflicted her 2016 presidential campaign.

Upon Biden's declaration of her selection of Harris as his running mate for the upcoming November election, Clinton, who offered support of the presumptive Biden administration, lauded his decision through a tweet.

She wrote on Twitter, ''I'm thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket. She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she'll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected.''

Clinton initially served alongside Biden in the Obama government when she was appointed as Secretary of State.

Earlier this 2020, she offered her recommendation of the former US Vice President. She stated, "I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president,'' reported Fox News.

Clinton formally endorsed Biden in his bid for the presidency in late April.

She condemned President Trump for executing a "hostile takeover" of the US Postal Service. She added that she is concerned that Trump will use the mail service as a tool in order to cast dubious concern on election results in case he loses.

According to Hillary Clinton, in support of Biden's potential administration, she is positive regarding his chances and affirmed that a higher voter turnout will diminish President Trump's chances of bastardizing the results.

"I have every reason to believe that Trump is not going to go silently into the night if he loses. He's going to try to confuse us. He's going to try to bring all kinds of lawsuits," she stated.

