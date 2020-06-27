US President Donald Trump was waylaid on Thursday when he was interrogated to list down his goals for a second term. Trump did not directly state his specific intentions if he is reelected.

The administration is currently supporting a suit that would remove healthcare coverage from millions of American citizens, providing no alternative, reported Esquire.

Issues remain as the Trump government has been propelled to come forward due to 3 generational crises tackled by the country.

One hundred thirty days remain until Election Day, according to Politico. Sean Hannity, who was accompanying the US president to Green Bay, Wis. for a Fox News town hall questioned him what the upcoming election holds as you compare and contrast and his top priority items for a second term.

Trump responded, "Well, one of the things that will be really great, you know, the word experience is still good." He underscored talent as more crucial than experience. "But the word experience is a very important word. It's a very important meaning."

Trump vowed to implement remarkable changes to the U.S. immigration system on the campaign trail back in 2016, reported Washington Monthly. He has made huge progress on several of such promises.

A writer of Washington post called his answer to Hannity an "inarticulate stream of consciousness" with not a semblance of an effort to properly answer the question.

The Trump government issued a brief urging the Supreme Court to nullify the Affordable Care Act on the very day he established his town hall with Hannity. This move would remove health coverage for 23 million people.

Also Read: George Floyd Death a Hoax? Racist Memes Spreading Online Suggests His Death is a Ploy Against Trump

Bloomberg observed that he cannot manage to answer basic questions regarding his agenda and is seemingly not attempting to win over new voters.

Compared to Democrats, they noted that it is common practice for Republicans to be less programmatic in their campaign agenda. However, Trump's answer to Hannity's question was perplexing.

It was said that a basic question should be knocked out of the park by any candidate.

Trump continued, "I never slept over in Washington. I was in Washington, I think, 17 times. All of a sudden I'm president of the United States. You know the story of riding down Pennsylvania Avenue with our first lady and I say, 'This is great,' but I didn't know very many people in Washington. It wasn't my thing. I was from Manhattan, from New York."

The 215-word, rambling statement included 401Ks and Joe Biden's basement which did not come close to a clear, straightforward answer.

MSNBC noted that it appeared in quite a literal sense that he was not aware of the meaning of "compassion."

Trump regularly makes statements of salvaging the US from current economic problems, framed by his"renewing, restoring, rebuilding" campaign. Also, the US president would steer clear of Democratic challenger Joe Biden's policies.

Related Article: George Floyd Controversial Comments Result to Suspension of Candace Owens GoFundMe Account

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.