Have not tried granola snacks before? Instead of opting for regular biscuits, these very quick and light recipes will serve as healthy snack options.

Granola bars will make you feel energized for your bustling lifestyle and brighten up your evenings. They are quick and convenient to bake and could be custom-made to be suitable to your flavor tastes, reported King Arthur Baking Company.

Soft and chewy granola recipes are useful to satiate those hunger pangs, reported The Indian Express. Also, these little delectable snacks will be the star of your brunch gatherings, indicated All Recipes.

You could opt for yogurt to fill the cups and top with fresh fruit of your preference.

1. Granola Banana Sushi

Ingredients:

2 Bananas

Peanut butter or any butter as per availability

Granolas

Chocolate sauce

Method:

1. Pare the two bananas and put peanut butter onto them.

2. Roll them in granola and to add more flavor, sprinkle some chocolate sauce and Nutella.

3. Cut them into small slices.

2. Breakfast Granola Cups

Ingredients:

1 serving cooking spray

¼ cup mashed banana

¼ cup honey

½ teaspoon almond extract

1 ¼ cups rolled oats

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

3 cups yogurt

Method:

1. Drizzle six muffin cups with cooking spray.

2. Whip banana, almond extract, and honey in a mixture in a bowl until smooth. Then, whip oats, salt, and cinnamon in a separate bowl. Blend the oat mixture into the banana mixture until evenly stirred. Next, press the blend into the base extending the sides of the muffin cups. Store them into a refrigerator until chilled and firm for a span of 1 to 2 hours.



3. Preheat the oven to 175 degrees C.

4. Get the muffin cups out of the refrigerator and press the mixture into the muffin cups' base and sides for the 2nd time.

Also Read: Healthy Eating Habits: Foods to Help Alleviate Stress

5. Broil the muffin cups in the preheated oven until they are set and scented for a span of 10 to 12 minutes. Through a spoon, press the sides of the granola cup into the muffin cup again. Allow them to cool for a span of 20 minutes before taking them off from muffin cups. Top up all cooled cups with yogurt.

3. Gluten-Free Chewy Granola Bars

Ingredients:

1 2/3 cups (145g) quick rolled oats

1/2 cup (46g) oat flour

1/3 cup (67g) sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, optional

2 to 3 cups (283g to 425g) dried fruits and nuts, chopped/diced'1 teaspoon vanilla extract6 tablespoons (85g) melted butter or 6 tablespoons (74g) vegetable oil

1/3 cup (113g) honey, or 1/3 cup (106g) maple syrup or corn syrup

1 tablespoon water

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F. Lightly fill a 9" x 13" pan with oil.

2. Blend the dry ingredients including the fruit and nuts. Ensure that the fruits and nuts are cut into little, identically shaped pieces for the best texture and convenient chopping.

3. In another bowl, mix together the vanilla, honey or syrup, melted butter or oil, and water.

4. Merge the wet ingredients with the dry ones until the entire mixture is uniformly moistened.

5. Put the mixture in the pan and press it down gently.

6. In a span of 25 to 30 minutes, bake the bars until they are golden brown on around their edges.

7. Take the granola bars out of the oven, loosen its edges, and let it cool in a span of five minutes.

8. Using a knife, chop the bars while they remain warm in the pan Next, remove from the pan and let it cool on a rack.

Related Article: Top 10 Foods That are Best for Thyroid Diet and Healing



@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.