The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has indicated more hand sanitizers with a new fatal contaminant. Its prohibited for use list has expanded to 149 recalled products.

The new additions to the FDA list contain a substance called 1-propanol, which if swallowed can devitalize the central nervous system and cause a fatal incident.

Nearly two months have passed since they began recalls of hand sanitizers due to certain products having methanol as a component, also known as wood alcohol. Over 100 hand sanitizers have been recalled since then, reported Newsweek.

A number of sanitizers on the list have been tested to contain the toxin while other products have less than the necessary amount of either isopropyl alcohol or ethyl alcohol which makes them less effectual.

According to the FDA, methanol is a toxic substance upon being absorbed through the skin and is deadly upon ingestion.

The FDA said in a statement that it has initially noted a rise in the number of hand sanitizer products indicated to contain ethanol.

Eye or skin exposure to such products containing 1-propanol could cause irritation, and occasionally, allergic reactions, the agency stated, reported KRON4.

The FDA is cautioning consumers and health care professionals regarding such products listed, including products produced by Mexico's Harmonic Nature S de RL de MI.

Children who incidentally ingest such hand sanitizers and adults and adolescents who swallow such products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute are the most susceptible.

"FDA is warning consumers and health care professionals about certain hand sanitizer products, including those manufactured by Harmonic Nature S de RL de MI in Mexico, that are labeled to contain ethanol or isopropyl alcohol but have tested positive for 1-propanol contamination," the agency stated on Wednesday, reported New York Post.

"The agency urges consumers not to use these 1-propanol-contaminated products and has expanded its do-not-use list of hand sanitizers ... that are or may be contaminated with 1-propanol, in addition to other hand sanitizers the agency is urging consumers not to use,'' the agency added.

Consumers who have procured products on the prohibited products list or have a probable chance of containing 1-propanol or methanol should abruptly quit using them and discard them through a hazardous waste container.

Despite being aforementioned that the majority of the flagged hand sanitizers were manufactured in Mexico, a handful were manufactured in China or the US. In June, the FDA cautioned consumers to an initial list of nine hand sanitizers with a probable chance of having methanol as a contaminant.

It is advised not to pour such hand sanitizers down the drain.

Symptoms of exposure to 1-propanol include diminished consciousness, confusion, and slowed pulse and breathing.

Animal studies exhibit that the depressant effects of the central nervous system by 1-propanol are 2 to 4 times as potent as alcohol (ethanol).

Consumers who have been exposed to such products containing 1-propanol that are experiencing symptoms should immediately consult for treatment of toxic effects of the contaminant's poisoning.

