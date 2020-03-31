A 7-year-old boy has been delivering free toilet rolls to his elderly neighbors due to panic-buying that has emptied supermarket shelves of household goods.

Jimmy-Dean Hudson, from Westcliff in Southend, said he wanted to provide for others by spending his pocket money on toilet paper.

Following his success, Hudson said he planned to deliver milk and bread next.

His mother, Tracy Hudson, said those people he had helped had been very grateful.

Mrs. Hudson said, "He knows we have less toilet rolls around at the moment so he went to our local shop and bought 60 or 70 toilet rolls and then went out giving them to people down our road,"

The mother and her child had knocked on every door and they moved on to the next if the household has enough stock.

They met elderly couples who had been panicking due to a lack of toilet rolls.

The boy was now looking to put together packages of supplies for Southend Hospital paramedics.

Boy Donates 1,000 Sanitizer Sprays to Town

A boy from Woodland Park with a history of giving has used his humanitarianism in the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eleven-year-old Jayden Perez and his family donated more than 1,000 hand sanitizer sprays to the fire department, borough school district, library, and police department as the prevalence of COVID-19 grew.

"We spread kindness, that's what we do," the little boy and his mother stockpile on hand sanitizers so they can give it away.

Mayor Kieth Keith Kazmark praised Perez, "Jayden is the heart and soul of our community."

According to his mother, Ana Rosado, the idea came to him when the coronavirus spread in New Jersey.

The fifth-grader is also the founder of the non-profit charity "From The Bottom of My Heart." His good deed was out of concern for many of his friends and fellow students who did not have hand sanitizers.

Perez reportedly loves his community, wants to keep it safe and clean, and wants locals to be safe.

Little Boys Donate Entire Piggy Bank Savings for Fight Against Coronavirus

Apart from doctors and the nurses, who are in a battle on the frontlines, more heroes are going the extra mile to help.

Twitter user Manas posted about a 7-year-old boy from Mizoram. "Meet 7-year-old Rommel Lalmuansanga from Kolasib Venglai (Mizoram), he donated his entire savings of Rs 333 to his Village Level Task Forces in this war against the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic. #IndiaFightsCorona."

Lalmuansanga donated his piggy bank collection to the village-level task force.

Meanwhile, a 6-year-old boy was tweeted by activist Umar Khalid. He also donated all the amount he had saved in his piggy bank. "Amidst all the gloom, the best thing you will see on the internet today. A 6-year-old donates whatever he had saved in his piggy bank for relief for those affected by the pandemic and the lockdown."



Five-year-old boy donates 70 Easter eggs to doctors and nurses