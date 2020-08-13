A news outlet alleged that Julia Roberts was direly attempting to salvage her marriage that she resorted to plastic surgery.

The report a year ago regarding her attempt to save her marriage to Danny Moder was now debunked to be a false report.

It was alleged last summer that the "Pretty Woman" actress underwent numerous tucks and nips to resuscitate her marriage to Moder.

According to a source, Roberts was undertaking a surgery spree to be freed from her past insecurities.

Despite Roberts being America's sweetheart, the Hollywood actress has made quite questionable decisions through the years. One considered to be an iffy choice (in her opinion) was to not opt for a plastic surgery.

Upon commemorating their 17th year anniversary in 2019, tabloid reports claimed that there is trouble in paradise for the married couple. Australian weekly magazine NW claimed that the actress has undergone breast augmentation to alter her C-cup to a DD. "She is way perkier and it's no secret that this is an area of her body which has given her a lot of insecurity in the past," reported Gossip Cop.

The anonymous source added that their relationship "needed some help, so Julia's bitten the bullet to spice things up."

The unidentified insider further claimed that the ''Runaway Bride'' actress, apparently underwent a face-lift and had lip fillers to revive her a youtful look. She also reportedly opted for such surgeries to alleviate her cinematographer husband to not be attracted at younger women, reported Entertainment Times.

Also Read: Brad Pitt Reunited With Angelina Jolie? Actor Seen in Ex-Wife's House for the 2nd Time in 2 Weeks

Roberts divulged to You magazine in 2014 that "by Hollywood standards, I guess I've already taken a big risk in not having had a facelift," reported Nicki Swift.

In an interview with Elle in 2010 regarding her opinion on aging and cosmetic procedures, she stated, "It's unfortunate that we live in such a panicked, dysmorphic society where women don't even give themselves a chance to see what they'll look like as older persons. I want to have some idea of what I'll look like before I start cleaning the slates."

Another report claimed that the Roberts and Moder are anticipating to add children to their youngsters. According to National Enquirer, Roberts and Moder have "made a secret pact to scale back on work, travel the world and focus on family."

Gossip Cop dismissed the story and stated that she did not underwent cosmetic surgery and her marriage was not in a dire situation for her to go to extreme lengths. Based on her previous interviews, the "Nothing Hill'' actress has no problem aging gracefully.

In Novermber 2019, Gossip Cop busted NW for inaccurately indicating that Roberts and Moder were getting a $200 million divorce. The tabloid declared that following the couple's striking fight on Robert's 52nd birthday, divorce was upcoming but the celebrity fact check website did not find evidence to coincide with the news outlet's narrative.

Related Article: After 20 Years, Are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Rekindling Their Romance?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.