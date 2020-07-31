July 29, 2020 marks the supposed 2-decade-old wedding anniversary of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had they have not divorced. The pair is reportedly rekindling their romance. Is there truth to this claim?

The former couple divorced in 2005. It was reportedly an "emotional walk down the memory lane" as they commemorated the 20th anniversary of their nuptials.

Pitt and Aniston are about to reunite again but there is a different turn of events. The Hollywood pair is slated to have an online reunion at the 2020 Emmy awards as both of the actors are nominated.

Their wedding 2 decades ago took place in a stunning cliff-top Malibu wedding ceremony attended by their inner circle, reported Mirror.

The elegant day featured fireworks, a gospel choir, and over 50,000 flowers. The ceremony was worth $1 million as the former power couple spared no expense to mark their official union.

Pitt's affair with Angelina Jolie which started on the set of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" was apparently not the mere reason behind their separation, indicated Micky. They were already fazed by marital problems before Jolie intervened with their relationship.

Pitt and Aniston reportedly got back together before they separated for the second time, reported In Touch Weekly. According to an anonymous source, they moved at a pace too fast.

For the past 15 years, news outlets have speculated that the divorcees would reconnect to get back together. Now, it was alleged that Pitt and Aniston are rekindling their romance when they commemorated the supposed wedding anniversary together.

Back then, they were labeled as the "golden couple," and their divorce resulted in the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor to tying the knot with the "Maleficent" actress while the "Friends" actress got hitched with Justin Theroux.

Pitt and Jolie's marriage did not survive and both eventually filed for divorce in 2016 which was 2 years following their wedding. Aniston and Theroux also divorced in 2017.

"New Idea" reported that Aniston was a pillar of strength for Pitt with the actress supporting him amid the ugly custody battle between him and Jolie. Also, this was alongside his goal to sober up.

The news outlet accompanied their claim with old photographs and old interviews, denoting that "the passion is still there."

The tabloid continued that the pair had a rare public display of affection at the recently held SAG Awards" but are maintaining "their second chance at love under wraps."

It was debunked that no evidence has surfaced to prove that Aniston and Pitt have ignited spark again and the two have consistently rejected claims of a romantic reconciliation. In the case that both indeed got back together, it would be major national news.

The narrative was written versus what the story is, according to Gossip Cop, as it mostly merely rehashed the Pitt and Aniston's romance that span for 20 years, along with the headline "Brad & Jen's 20-year love affair."

The celebrity fact check website, therefore, concluded that Pitt and Aniston are not rekindling their romance.

