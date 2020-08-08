Possibly caused by onions, a salmonella outbreak is increasing in prevalence and has been transmitted to 640 people from 43 states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 85 have been admitted to the hospital. No fatalities have been reported.

The CDC has identified the probable cause of the multistate outbreak of infections as red onions.

Federal and state health authorities are probing into the salmonella newport outbreak, reported "Detroit Free Press."

According to the CDC and the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the aforementioned red onions that are the likely source of the outbreak were said to be from Thomson International Inc.

The CDC advised, "If you can't tell where your onions are from, don't eat them. Throw them away," reported ABC 13.

The outbreak has prevailed to sandwiches, salads, and other products manufactured by a multi-state supermarket chain and a health food company in Texas.

Consumers were requested not to eat onions from Thomson International Inc. The advisory extends to white, red, yellow, and sweet onions, reported MSN.

The 43 states include Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey.

The CDC told restaurants last Friday, "If you don't know where your onions are from, don't eat, serve, or sell them or any food prepared with them."

"Other companies have also issued recalls of foods, like chicken salads, made with recalled onions," the public health institute added.

According to the FDA in a statement on Friday, Thomson will recollect all varieties of onions that possibly came in contact with probable contaminated red onions due to the risk of cross-contamination.

To mitigate the salmonella outbreak, major grocery chains, including Walmart, Giant Eagle, Kroger, and Publix have advised consumers against consuming food that could contain such onions.

Numerous companies including Taylor Farms and Giant Eagle have recalled onions and food made with such onions including chicken salad, fajita stir-fry, macaroni salad, pizza, and diced raw onions.

The public is advised to check their homes for such recalled products and throw away contaminated food, the CDC stated.

Thomson International Inc. is a Bakersfield, California, produce supplier. All types of onions from the company are grown and harvested in an identical manner. All products are indicated here.

According to the recall notice, the onions were disseminated to wholesalers, retail stores, and restaurants in all 50 states and Canada.

The recorded tally of confirmed cases and hospitalizations reflects an additional 244 cases and 26 hospitalizations in 10 new states.

The FDA is currently investigating the source company.

Upon exposure to the bacteria, salmonella infection symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps. and fever from six days to six hours. People under age 5 and over the age of 65 and individuals with ailing immune systems are more susceptible to experience serious illness.

Upon grocery shopping or ordering from a restaurant, the CDC stated that people should check with the said establishments to ensure that they are selling or not serving recalled onions from Thomson International, Inc.

The CDC advised to contain the salmonella outbreak, "If they don't know where their onions are from, don't buy the product."

