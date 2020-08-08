Adopting a dog is rewarding, and it can change your life. You will suddenly have a companion, a pet to take care of and your home will never be the same again.

Owning a dog is not as easy as it sounds, there are things that you need to do in order to make sure that your dog will get the best care. Here are things you should know before adopting a dog.

Your routine will change

Dogs need to be house-trained, but that will take time and patience. When you adopt a dog and you are still training your pet, expect to be woken up in the middle of the night when your dog goes around your house barking. You will need to adjust your daily routine to include time to take your dog on walks, visits to the vet or on trips.

You will spend money

If you are not financially stable and can barely afford things for yourself, rethink about owning a dog. It will cost you a minimum of $140 a month just for food, shampoo and vitamins, that still does not include treats, toys, supplies and vet appointments, according to Insider.

You will need to pet-proof your house

Before you bring your newly adopted dog into your house, you will need to pet-proof it. Dogs tend to roam around environments that they are not familiar with, they also chew on almost everything that they see is chewable. Make sure that your shoes, pillows and stuffed animals are safely out of reach.

Your social life will change.

According to a study done by Tufts University, having pets are good for your social life. But you will need to minimize late nights out, drinks after work, spontaneous trips or going out for days at a time because like children, dogs can't be left alone for too long even if you have their food and water prepared.

Everything you own will be covered in dog hair.

There are dog breeds that are not as hairy as the rest, but even so, you will still see your house covered in fur. If you do have a dog that sheds fur, you will need to invest in a lint roller and vacuum cleaner to remove them from your furniture and floor.

You'll get climbed over all the time

Dogs give unconditional love, and they are very affectionate. Dogs love to sit on your head, your lap or stretch out all over your legs while you sit. Be prepared of being covered in dog fur too.

You will get more exercise

Dog owners are proven to be more active than those who do not own dogs. Every day, dog owners walk an extra 2,760 steps when they go out with their dogs. An average dog owner will walk their pet 1,000 miles a year. That means not only is your dog getting the much-needed exercise, you are too.

Your life expectancy will rise.

According to a report done by Psychology Today, owning a dog will increase your life expectancy by two years, and dog owners have a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Another study also shows that babies who live in a household with a dog are less likely to have respiratory tract infections. Dogs are good for your health.

You'll gain a best friend for life.

You may not know it yet, but once you adopt a dog, you will experience love in a different form. You will become attached to your dog and their affection and loyalty to you will definitely pull your heartstrings.

