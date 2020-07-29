If you're looking for an animal companion to spend your time at home with, dogs are one of the most popular choices. Some breeds, however, are a little more stressful to maintain than others.

Although their breed can characterize most dogs, some would still have personalities that differ from the norm.

But if you want to own a dog breed that's relatively easy to take care of, then you can look into some of these we've listed.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

This little furball of energy is a sweet and gentle breed that will shower you with affection and absolutely adores children. Standing at an average of 12 inches at the shoulder, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is an ideal home pet.

This Spaniel breed is also very smart and learns relatively quickly when trained and given instructions. You can spend more time at home because this breed doesn't need as much exercise as others but note that you have to be gentle with it as well.

Basset Hound

The American Kennel Club (AKC) characterizes the Basset Hound as an easy-going and laid-back dog breed that some would even call lazy. This breed of dogs are not very active but are very patient with children.

The AKC also notes that Basset Hounds are quite easy to train and despite their laziness, will do well when entered into dog sport events and competitions. This breed is very affectionate and will guarantee to sit by you in obedience classes with no problem.

Labrador Retriever

One of the most popular and widely known dog breeds is the Labrador Retriever and for a good reason. This breed of dog is a loyal, kind, and passionate companion that will be with you at your hardest times.

This dog's positive energy will get you out of a slump in no time. The Labrador Retriever is also easy to train and has a friendly attitude towards anyone. Prepare to run around and play with this energetic and lovely breed.

Collie

A beautiful breed for a dog, the Collie, is also known as the "Lassie Dog" that comes from a long-line of sheep-herding breeds. This breed is highly intelligent and is quite ready to begin training.

If you have children who love dogs, Lassie will reciprocate these feelings and shower your kids with love and affection. They are also very loyal and will do what they can to protect their family if they see a threat to them.

Corgi

This breed of dog has been part of the royal family for several generations and is the favorite of Queen Elizabeth II. Corgi is very energetic and will do what they can to earn your affection with their affectionate personalities.

The AKC states that this breed is very smart and alert, and despite being highly active, they can adapt to their living environments and tone their energy down if needed.

Corgis are also very easy to train and will take a relatively short time to become quite calm and collected and will stay so as you continue to build your relationship.

