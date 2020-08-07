Before they were winning awards and bagging movie roles, these celebrities had a difficult time getting into Hollywood. They were rejected several times or given minor roles that did nothing to jump-start their career.

Just when these celebrities came close to quitting and losing hope and getting their confidence shaken, their handwork and determination paid off.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot is one of the most beautiful faces in Hollywood, so when she revealed that she was rejected so many times after doing so many camera tests, the public could not believe it.

Before getting the role of "Wonder Woman" she told her husband that she does not want to pursue acting anymore, but just when she was about to go back to Israel, she was called by DC executives to star in one of their biggest movies yet.

Bradley Cooper

Despite his dashing good looks and amazing acting ability, Bradley Cooper struggled as an actor and only got small parts in the early years of his career. He played minor roles for years, and even though he got a great part in "Alias" his exposure was cut shorter and shorter.

Cooper was battling depression at the time, and he also tore his calf muscle while he was playing basketball and had to take a break from acting for a year. Cooper admitted that he wanted to quit acting for good around that time before he got major movie roles.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart became an A-list Hollywood actress overnight, thanks to her role as Bella Swan in the box-office hit "Twilight" series. However, before being one of the most recognized faces in the business, Stewart went from audition to audition in LA with her mom, but she was always rejected. She thought to give the last audition a shot and quit acting for good, but her last audition proved to be a life-changer.

Mark Ruffalo

Before he was "The Hulk" in "Marvel's Avengers" movies, Ruffalo went to 600 auditions but got turned down every time. Eventually being rejected that many times took a toll on him and the almost gave up on his dream to become an actor.

However, his mother kept on pushing him to audition and to fulfill his dreams and it all eventually worked out. Now he has started in numerous films and is one of the most critically acclaimed actors.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson won an Academy Award for her role in "Room." She started acting when she was 9-years-old. As she grew older, she failed to land big roles and always played smaller parts and even recorded an album that sold only 4,000 copies. Larson thought that Hollywood was not for her and applied for colleges to study marine biology.

Just when she was about to go back to school, she got a call from her agent that she was cast in the show "United States of Tara" and eventually her projects came pouring in. Now, she is an A-list Hollywood actress with numerous box-office movies under her belt, such as "Kong: Skull Island", "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers Endgame."

