We all have bad days, including celebrities. They may smile for the camera, wave to their fans, sign autographs, and pose to take selfies, but there are instances wherein they just want to be alone and that is understandable.

However, there are some celebrities who appear to be always in that "bad day" mode, until fans realize that's really who they are off-screen. These celebrities have done things to their fans unprovoked and are testy, condescending, and just plain rude.

Here are some of the famous celebrities who are rude to their fans:

Cameron Diaz

In the late 90s to mid-2000s, Cameron Diaz was the "it" girl of Hollywood. With her tantalizing eyes and gorgeous, wide smile, she captured the hearts of movie-goers. However, fans who have met her in real-life were disappointed that she isn't as sweet as they thought she is.

While celebrities just walk away from their fans or yell at them when all they want is a picture or an autograph, Cameron Diaz is a bit different. Apparently, Diaz loves to give her fans lectures about why she hates giving out autographs. There was one reported case wherein she told a fan that "if I did it for you, I'd have to do it for everyone."

Mike Myers

Mike Myers is one of the most celebrated comedians in Hollywood, and comedians are thought to be fun-loving, quirky, and happy-go-lucky. But that is not the case for the "Austin Powers" actor. The actor is completely different off-screen and there have been reports that suggest that he is a nightmare to be around, with some saying that he is grumpy and snobby.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock is a prolific actress and one of Hollywood's A-listers, so it makes sense that people want to have her autograph. But when one fan approached the "Bird Box" actress for an autograph while she was with her husband who is a wheelchair-bound veteran, the actress did not respond in the kindest way. Bullock covered up her face and shouted at them. Her team claimed that she was stressed as she was filming a movie on that day, but that is no excuse.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto is sweet in his interviews, despite showing signs of weirdness in his dress sense and his performances. However, even the actor has been known to flip on his fans from time to time. When he was performing in Brazil with his band "Thirty Seconds to Mars", the actor asked the crowd to sing the lyrics of the song with him. When he saw that one fan could not get the lyrics right, he flipped her the bird.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is one of the most famous faces in the world, which means he has millions of fans. Despite the admiration, many of his fans say it was not a pleasure meeting him. The singer has a proven track record of being rude to his fans anywhere he goes. He shouts at them, berates them, sometimes outright ignores them even if they are inches away from him. One of the most notable examples was when he spat on his fans from his hotel room in Toronto, and the incident was captured by paparazzi.

