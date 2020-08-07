There are some couples in Hollywood who, even after they have broken up, are still in the public's memories no matter how long ago they have dated.

An example of that couple is Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who started dating in the late 90s and got married in 2000. However, their marriage did not last long as they filed for divorce in 2005. And yet, even though 15 years have passed, people are still talking about them.

Every single time that the two Hollywood A-listers interact, tabloids would go crazy with stories and rumors. Even the public is still hoping for a reunion and that they will rekindle their romance.

Now on the other side of the stick, are Hollywood couples who once ruled the red carpet together and has made waves in magazines and tabloids only for the public to forget about them after they split up. With that being said, here are some celebrity couples that you may have dated in the past.

Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette

Hit singer Alanis Morissette and actor Ryan Reynolds were Canadian royalties once upon a time. The pair met at Drew Barrymore's birthday party and they dated from 2002 to 2007. They were even engaged at one point but they broke it off, as reported by NickiSwift.

Jessica Biel and Chris Evans

Jessica Biel and "Captain America" Chris Evans began dating in 2001 after they starred in two movies together. However, the pair slip up in 2006. Jessica Biel went on and married singer and actor Justin Timberlake while Chris Evans dated Kate Bosworth, Dianna Agron, and Minka Kelly, as reported by PopSugar.

Ryan Gosling and Sandra Bullock

One of the most random Hollywood couples, "The Notebook" actor Ryan Gosling and "Birdbox" actress Sandra Bullock dated for a year before they split up. The pair dated before the release of the hit movie "The Notebook" in which Gosling went on and dated Rachel McAdams. Now, Gosling is happily married to Eva Mendes.

Melissa Joan Hart and Ryan Reynolds

The famous 90s actress Melissa Joan Hart talked about her meeting with Ryan Reynolds on the set of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and how Reynolds gave her a watch, which then led to them kissing off-screen. The pair was more of a fling than an actual couple, which could explain why the public forgot about them being ever a thing.

Josh Hartnett and Penelope Cruz

Josh Hartnett was on the rise as one of the Hollywood heartthrobs back in the early 2000s. He had a long string of famous ex-girlfriends, from Kristen Dunst, Amanda Seyfried, Scarlett Johansson to Rihanna. But ex-girlfriend that people forgot that he had in 2007 was actress Penelope Cruz. They dated for a year and then broke up.

Robert Downey Jr. and Sarah Jessica Parker

The "Iron Man" actor and the "Sex in the City" actress dated from 1984 to 1991. One of the reasons why the public eventually stopped talking about the couple was because their relationship was overshadowed by Downey Jr.'s drug problem. The couple split up and Downey Jr. was sent to rehab shortly after, according to NickiSwift.

