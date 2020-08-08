The new China-Pakistan Axis has a partnership to extend the CCP's influence on Afghanistan as well. Beijing is building its connections to create a bloc that will be a match for the U.S. own in the future.

As the American government is struggling to keep the peace in Afghanistan, that will not be good for the United States in the long run, U.S News confirms.

This partnership has been in the works, and it will help China take advantage of its investments in Afghanistan while it silences the Muslim Uighur minority that is under state oppression in China.

Presently, the U.S. is moving out its forces in Afghanistan to leave after 20-years there. American intelligence speculates China will fill in the gap left by Washington, and Beijing will be influencing things discreetly.

One common thought is how will the future be when the U.S. is gone, and the communists are there. Will America leave the country in shambles that will be easy picking for the agents of the CCP? This bothers many intelligence specialists how it will affect the whole geopolitical environment.

China has given the Pakistanis access to a seat in the Chinese military, as the input is needed by the Chinese leaders on how to deal with certain elements. There's an inclusion of Pakistan in Sino affair for good faith that will be needed to upgrade the relationship of the two nations, cited the New York Times.

A triumvirate composed of China, Pakistan and Taliban has promised not to allow the Uighurs safe haven in western China. This setup is more than any arrangement that the Afghan rebel network and how the Americans hunted down the al-Qaida presence.

Also read: US Navy Sends Two Carrier Strike Groups as Show of Force Against PLA Naval Exercises

The information has been gathered via the intel network that is for U.S. News. China gets chummy with Pakistan, India which is supported by the U.S. and the current China tiff is telling.

When asked for their comments on the report, neither government gave any statement that mentions how the situation bodes for U.S relations.

U.S. officials and government analysts stated to the paper, how Pakistan and China are going to adjust their relations. It falls to Beijing to build bridges and cooperate with nations, willing to work with them.

According to Vikram Singh, a former top official at the Pentagon, the dual countries will work together in areas of concern to them like disputes and other issues of national interest for them. Also, the Pakistanis have chosen to side with China on the Uighur issue, despite getting deeply bothered Muslim repression in Xinjiang.

Another development is China and Iranian cooperation, which is military and economic. Both will share intel on their common foe, the United States.

At one time, Pakistan supported terrorist cells that did not go well with Americans. When the Pakistanis decided not to share intel, Washington decides to cut off military aid to Islamabad.

The general situation in Afghanistan did not please China, with the constant war that left its natural resources unreachable too. CCPs clampdown on Uighurs was attacked by free nations, seeing them as impediments to absolute control.

In regards to the new China-Pakistan Axis, Islamabad jut said there are already concessions.

Related article: Indian Navy and US Warships Hold Joint Naval Drills in the Indian Ocean

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.