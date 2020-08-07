A Georgia man initially claimed that his girlfriend committed suicide inside the same car he was in. Now, investigators have evidence that he was not telling the truth.

The tables have turned and he is the prime suspect in the death of the woman. Initially, the man called emergency services and said during the phone call that his girlfriend committed suicide.

According to reports, 911 received a harried call from Lawrence Gray, 30, who claimed that his girlfriend Katlyn Head shot herself in the car. They were on the I-985 Bufford when it happened, said the Gwinnett County Police Department, reported Oxygen.

The man called 911 at 1:29 p.m. on July 22 thinking that his plan was foolproof.

When the investigators came to the crime scene, the victim was already dead. Cpl. Collin Flynn said the suicide report of Gray is not credible and does not tell the exact story based on the crime scene. The police were keen in interviewing witnesses when they arrived.

During the autopsy of the woman's head and body, it was ruled a suicide. But the detective was never convinced.

To prove that the suicide was not a correct assessment, the investigators took all the evidence to nail Gray. Soon after, the medical examiner reversed his initial assessment and null the suicide judgment.

Also read: Hartford Man Decapitates Roommate With Samurai Sword Over Heated Argument

One most glaring is the discovery of the handgun used to kill Head in the car where she died. It is hard to determine whether the victim was shot when the car was in motion, or not.

It appears that Gray was not smart enough to get away with the murder he commited.

A warrant was issued to arrest Gray after more evidences were gathered to prove his crime. During the investigation, he was guilty of abuse and hurt Head on several occasions. Gray made it look like a suicide, with an attempt to mislead the investigators, cited CrimeOnline.

The abusive perpetrator was apprehended in Hall County on July 31. Gray also violated probation charges, based on online jail records.

No motive has been established why he murdered Head.

Officer Flynn said it was difficult to resolve the case and understand why it happened. What led the killer to murder his victim is elusive.

Probale witnesses are still interviewed to find out who saw the incident. Flynn asked if anyone can give leads to the case about the murder on I-985 on July 22.

The accused is now in Gainesville, Georgia, jailed by authorities after the warrant. He was sent back to Gwinnett County despite attempts to escape charges by going out of state.

It was later on found out that Head was not the only victim of the accused, other incidents of domestic abuse, and violence filed against the black man. Other felonies were attributed to show his violent past which proves that he is capable of murdering his girlfriend.

Related article: Disgruntled Lover Fatally Shoots Woman While She's Driving With Her Children

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.