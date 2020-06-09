The U.S. congressional Democrats announce a new bill to stop police violence and unequal racial treatment, just fourteen days when George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police that started all the protests.

Contents of the 134-page bill will take many steps to achieve its goal, which includes the avenue for victims to sue police for whatever harm they cause to suspected criminals, like chokes, and they must wear a body camera at all times and restrict lethal force as well. These measures will make sure the police will not abuse suspects. Other add-ons are the investigations of the police department guilty of misconduct, according to Reuters.

Representative Karen Bass of the Congressional Black Caucus said that any profession like a professional police officer has to be accountable for actions about carrying out their duties. This was her statement given at a news brief, confirmed the New York Times.

During the protests, the Democrat gave their open support after incidences of looting, and rioting in commercial districts, struck by opportunistic participants of the protests. These Democrats are going to bring its legislation on the house floor by July 4.

But it won't be an easy pass with the majority of the senate as Republican, though counting on the sentiment of the George Floyd sympathizers who inspired the bill, and the Republicans are hoped to consider it after the events past days.

According to the sponsors of the bill, it does not seek to defund police departments, but supporters of the bill say it gives importance to programs that deal with other concerns that law enforcement cannot solve expertly.

The legislators stated that the issues will be dealt with in subsequent bills.

According to Senator Kamala Harris, she said that having a secure community does not mean having more policemen. The better way is to invest in them and not put more policemen. She is seen as a possible vice-president, reported Monkey Viral.

But despite promised made to the protestors, the Biden camp will not support to defund the police, which runs contrary to their attitudes when the looters and rioters were running amuck.

This only shows how the Democrats are teeter-tottering on what they promise during the protests, and find the concept uneasy to accept.

Uncertainty of the Democrats was cited by President Trump and Republicans as one of the points of the Dems bid to go to the White House.

Taking the cudgels for those concerned with keeping some well-funded police, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy stated that the Democrats want to defund, but the Republicans gave the assurance that they will get their backs. This was a sharp contrast to the Democratic party, confirmed the Washington Post

In the Senate, the Majority Leader Mitch McConnell kept mum on the new bill, but choose to go after the suggestions to slash police funding for social programs that was contrary to some degree.

McConnell questioned if psycho-analyzing a criminal is even practical, compared to an officer arresting him is much more practical.

Recently,Trump was at a meeting with police officials at the White House. Democrats think that civil lawsuits against police will lessen police brutality, but Republican will not agree.

The Democrats promised to the police reform bill, but not defunding them as what the protestors want.

