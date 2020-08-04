A man from Texas, David W. Nagy, who died of coronavirus added an ominous warning in his obituary. The warning read "May Karma find you all."

Nagy's obituary has been shared on social media and has gone viral since it was published on July 30 in the Jefferson Jimplecute newspaper. The obituary was widely shared by social media users for its fiery tone.

Ominous message

The obituary reads "David did everything he was supposed to do, but you did not." It continues "Shame on you and may Karma find you all!" The obituary also mentioned Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump who was blamed for the death of the 79-year-old Texas man.

The obituary also reads that David's family members believe that his death was needless and they blame his untimely death and the deaths of thousands of Americans on Trump, Gov. Abbott and all of the politicians who did not take the coronavirus pandemic seriously and who are "more concerned with their popularity and votes than lives."

According to the family, the others who are also to blame are the "ignorant, self-centered and selfish people" who continue to refuse to follow the rules and advice of medical professionals because they believe that it is their "right" not to wear a mask, ignoring the fact that by doing so, they are killing innocent people.

Nagy's wife, Stacey, penned the remembrance. She said she wrote it because she does not want her husband's death to just disappear.

Stacey told the website Snopes that she was happy that a picture of the obituary had gone viral online and had garnered more than 9,000 likes and more than 3,000 shares on Twitter.

Stacey added that she is angry that a lot of people are not taking the pandemic seriously, even though it has killed more than 155,000 Americans. She added that since most of those who died are older people, it seemed like the public does not care at all.

According to Stacey, the coronavirus pandemic is not a political issue and she does not see it that way, despite the constant rally done by the anti-maskers. She said that it is a matter of life and death.

Coronavirus in the United States

The record done by John Hopkins University shows that there are now more than 4 million Americans who tested positive of the coronavirus and there are a total of 159,903 deaths.

The numbers do not show any signs of slowing down especially now that numerous states had decided to open and people are still going to public places and not observing proper social distancing rules. A number of Americans are also refusing to wear a mask.

Masks have become a catalyst for political conflict in the country. Most Democrats support the wearing of masks but most Republicans do not, according to a poll conducted by the Pew Research Center.

The Republicans are following the lead of President Donald Trump who is reluctant to wear a mask, saying that it does not seem right that he has to wear one while receiving heads of state at the White House. The first time that the president wore a mask was during a visit to a military hospital in July.

