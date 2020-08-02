A riot in a prison in South Georgia left three inmates and two guards injured, Saturday.

According to Georgia's state Department of Corrections, the inside the Ware State Prison-riot started at around 10:40 PM and was declared as under control at around 1:00 AM on Sunday.

According to Fox News, the two guards were stabbed but the injuries they sustained were non-life-threatening. Further details about the injuries are still yet to be available.

Based on the reports, amidst the incident, there were no major damages that happened to the facility, however, several windows were broken and a golf cart was set on fire. The order was regained by the officers through the use of non-lethal ammunition, the help of Ware Country Sheriff's Office, Waycross Police Department, and the Georgia State Patrol.

There were also several video footage from Facebook live that was reportedly recorded by some inmates during the riot. The videos showed inmates walking freely outside while no guards were present and several blazes that were lit on the grounds of the facility.

In one of the videos, an inmate told those who were watching to send his love to his family if anything is to happen to him. A separate video, on the other hand, showed the image of an inmate lying on the concrete floor bloody before other inmates helped carried him out of a cell.

Moreover, WXIA-TV reported that a person identified as Roderick Lawson, who claimed that he was an inmate at the facility stated that there have been at least two prisoners who sustained gunshots on the side, forehead, leg, and chin. However, the videos' authenticity has not been verified by news outlets at the moment.

Read also: Taliban Support for Al Qaeda Terrorists Is Against US Agreement to Sever All Ties

Sheriff's Office Thanks Inmates for Saving Injured Deputy

Meanwhile, in the midst of the commotion, one of the deputies was injured and laid unconscious on the floor bleeding from a wound in his head.

According to USA Today, three inmates helped the deputy, which prompted Georgia's sheriff office to issue a public thank you to the three incarcerated individuals.

In a Facebook post, Gwinnett County, Georgia Sheriff's Office narrated the reported happenings inside the prison that led to the inmates saving the life of a deputy.

Based on the description, inmates inside their cells saw the deputy lying on the floor amidst the disorder. In order to catch his attention, they started to shout the name of the fallen officer, and bang their cells. The act apparently worked as the officer briefly regained his consciousness and stood up to hit the control that opens the cells of those who were trapped behind bars.

After this, three men rushed out to help the officer and administer first aid. They then used the fallen officer's radio and phone to ask for help, which soon arrived.

The three inmates were identified by the Sheriff's Office as Walter Whitehead, Mitchell Smalls, and Terry Loveless. The office also provided information on how to send money to individuals after receiving several offers to help them and reward their act of altruism.

Related article: Boston Marathon Bombing Killer Escapes Death Sentence, Survivors React to the Decision

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.