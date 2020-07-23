Prince Harry has a much less intelligent personality than Meghan Markle and follows whatever she says because he is a wife-pleaser, writer Lady Colin Campbell observed.

The Jamaican-British writer penned the best-selling biography of Princess Diana called "Diana in Private: The Princess Nobody Knows. She made the allegation upon publicizing her new memoir "Meghan and Harry: The Real Story."

The royal author has given a number of interviews since the release of the memoir. The contentious memoir traces the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's journey as a married couple and is accompanied by perceptions from individuals who have been involved in their lives.

Campbell indicated that the duchess is the one with the brains in the relationship, reported CCN.

Markle's detractors were satisfied with Campbell's earlier surmising against the biracial former royal. Now, this claim could send them into a tailspin.

"In my opinion, Harry is a much less intelligent character than Meghan is. And I think he's so desperate to please her and go along with whatever she says, no matter how ill-conceived it is. He is that besotted with her," the royal biographer stated, indicated Page Six.

The Sussexes have currently relocated to Los Angeles with one-year-old baby Archie and Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, who recently moved in with them and is helping take care of their son.

Campbell said that the married couple has a strong relationship, but the Duchess of Sussex is in charge. Markle is the alleged control freak and in complete control of their partnership, reported Meaww.

Prince Harry and Markle on July 22 reportedly have relayed their congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's intimate wedding. They congratulated Princess Beatrice and her new husband from their home in Los Angeles.

The 70-year-old writer earlier married Lord Colin Campbell over a year back in 1974 prior to maintaining the title. She made the statement from her Sussex house at Castle Goring, Worthing.

Markle "wears the trousers and is as dominating, charming, and captivating a personality as Princess Diana was in her marriage," asserted Campbell.



The author believes Markle's goal has consistently been to outshine Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. Her 1992 memoir on Princess Diana was a bestseller.

Meghan Markle was always been far from stupid as since the ripe age of 2 years old, she studied at some of the finest schools in Hollywood, and concluded her education at Northwestern University. The university is one of the top ten schools all over the United States.

However, Prince Harry was educated at the most lauded prep schools in the United Kingdom. He visited Australia and Lesotho for his gap year, then attended Eton College prior to capping off his education at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst.

The socialite thinks that the former "Suits" actress was on the wrong foot in the situation. She believes that Markle's pursuit of fame will not take off as she anticipated.

