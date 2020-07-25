If you've started growing bored of staying at home and constantly watching television, it might be time to start being productive and learn something with free online classes catered towards adults.

Learning is a never-ending process, and something you will experience throughout your entire life. It doesn't even have to cost you anything to start taking up courses online and start gaining new knowledge.

With a wide variety of available online classes, you could be at an impasse at what you should go for first or next. We've jotted down some of the most popular, and most educational free online classes you could take a look at.

Get Your GED

Before this generation, there have been plenty of people who were not able to finish their high school degree. With most businesses, companies, and even the military requiring at least a high school diploma, getting your GED is a massive advantage in marketing yourself.

Fortunately, there are free online classes that can help you get your GED that is equivalent to having a graduation diploma. The online classes are taught by qualified and certified adult education instructors that will teach you everything you need to know to pass the exams.

Babbel

Having good communication skills is a vital asset in any job interview, and knowing two languages or more is an even greater feat. Being bilingual could also net you a higher payout than you normally would have.

Babbel offers a distinctive method of teaching language. It sports global language experts that use time-tested strategies that have been cherry-picked to ensure an easy-learning experience.

The registration and some of the classes can be taken for free, but it also features a subscription program that enables you to widen your skills further.

Stanford Introduction to Food and Health

With more and more cases of obesity being recorded around the world, the need for healthy food and nourishment is at an all-time high. Stanford University offers a free online course that would help alleviate this problem.

You don't have to be an expert in cooking to understand and apply the teachings of the course. The university offers a beginner-friendly class that provides flexible deadlines and is 100 percent online and free.

edX

One of the most popular online schools offers a variety of courses from the world's top universities. Founded by MIT and Harvard, edX's credentials speak for themselves and is a nonprofit online platform that aims to shake up the educational world.

The main attraction the edX offers is being free and unique courses, including a Star Trek course that will surely leave a lasting impression on any student.

Nutrition and Lifestyle in Pregnancy

This free online course for adults will give mothers the information and skills they need to provide a proper diet for their unborn child. The course provides an overview of what the latest research knows and what international experts recommend.

The main focus of the class would be providing nutrient recommendations for a healthy pregnancy. Make sure your child is kept healthy and out of harm's way of common pregnancy complications, including obesity and gestational diabetes.

